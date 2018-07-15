2018 SEC Media Days: Five storylines to keep an eye on during a busy week in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- All 14 SEC coaches and three players from each team will make their way around the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Hotel this week, getting fans and media ready for the 2018 college football season that comes on the heels of an All-SEC national title game in the same city seven months earlier.

The conference has undergone a bit of a face lift since then. Five new coaches leading teams in the conference, six if you include Ole Miss' Matt Luke, who got the job on an interim basis after the SEC Media Days in 2017. There's one of the most unique quarterback battles in college football history going on at Alabama, a coach on the hot seat at LSU and national championship-caliber coach Jimbo Fisher taking over in championship-starved College Station.

What should you watch for over the four days in Atlanta?

1. Will Nick Saban deflect or address questions about his quarterback room? Everybody knows the story by now. Junior Jalen Hurts lost two games in two seasons for the Crimson Tide but was replaced by rising sophomore Tua Tagovailoa in the College Football Playoff National Championship to save an anemic offense. To compound issues, Tagovailoa injured his hand early in spring practice, giving Hurts the majority of the first-team snaps. How will Saban address the situation behind dozens of hot mics? Historically, he has deflected even marginally difficult questions and -- like a seasoned politician -- answered whatever question he wants to answer. The quarterback conundrum is the highest-profile subject he has faced at SEC Media Days since taking over in Tuscaloosa, and he will be pressed hard to give an actual answer to the lingering quarterback question.

2. Plenty of questions for the league's signal callers: Neither Tagovailoa nor Georgia's Jake Fromm will be in attendance, but there's still plenty of questions to go around. Auburn's Jarrett Stidham led his team to an SEC West title and an SEC Championship Game that served as a de facto national quarterfinal. Finding out how much more control he has within the offense and how he will rebound from a disappointing close to an otherwise fantastic season will be eye-opening. Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss but is back with new coach Joe Moorhead -- a proven offensive genius. Finding out how he has adjusted to the new offense while rehabbing will be fascinating, especially since the Bulldogs are the chic pick to do some damage in the West. Missouri's Drew Lock is back after setting the single-season SEC record with 44 touchdown passes. Derek Dooley is in the house as his new offensive coordinator ... but he has never held that title before. How will it work out? Can Mizzou contend in the East? We'll find out.

3. Coach O goes under the microscope: LSU coach Ed Orgeron took a big gamble in the offseason replacing offensive coordinator Matt Canada with veteran Steve Ensminger, who served in the same role in 2016 when Orgeron was the interim coach after Les Miles got fired. With that comes questions. Can the Tigers win games outside of their conservative comfort zone? Do they have a quarterback who is capable of stretching the field consistently? Can they survive with a rushing attack that is vastly inexperienced? Most of all, what happens to Orgeron, the staff and potentially athletic director Joe Alleva if the answers to those questions is "no?" Orgeron has pushed all of his chips to the middle of the table in a critical year that features a brutal schedule including: the normal SEC West powers, defending SEC champion Georgia out of the East and defending ACC Coastal champion Miami in the opener. Coach O better hope he catches a break on the turn or the river, otherwise his career at LSU might be up the creek without a paddle.

4. The enormous pressure on Jimbo Fisher: It's not often that a coach with a national title at a college football powerhouse leaves on his own to take over a program that never seems to capitalize on its enormous potential. But Fisher did just that when he left Florida State for Texas A&M for a whopping $75 million over 10 years. With that paycheck comes pressure, and that pressure builds on itself considering Fisher is in the same neighborhood as Saban at Alabama and Gus Malzahn at Auburn -- both of whom have had their fair share of success in the SEC West. Fisher was a big fish in a small pond in the ACC with only Clemson's Dabo Swinney to worry about. Now he's in the mix with the best of the best in the SEC West. How will that change his approach to coaching, recruiting and his life behind the mic? With that many commas in his paycheck, something tells me he's not going to sweat much in the Texas heat.

5. Can Kirby Smart keep it up in Year 3? Georgia's coach erupted on the scene in his second season between the hedges, winning the SEC and nearly taking home the national title. Now comes the hard part. We've seen several coaches achieve success at high levels early in their careers with varying results. Some have sustained it, like Saban (at LSU and Alabama) and Urban Meyer. Others, like former Auburn coach Gene Chizik and former Florida coach Will Muschamp, couldn't do it. What will Smart do? It's easy to assume that, given Georgia's recruiting base, current roster and Smart's pedigree for more than a decade under Saban, that he'll do just fine. But it's not like Chizik and Muschamp were taking over annual cellar dwellers with massive roster problems. Hearing how Smart will approach the most difficult task any coach has will be fascinating.