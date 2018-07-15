2018 SEC Media Days schedule, players, TV channel, times, live stream, how to watch

The 2018 SEC Media days are here, which is exciting news for people like us who love to watch coaches and players answer questions, as well as people who like to hang out in hotel lobbies wearing football uniforms.

As is the custom, the event will take place over four days in July with members from all 14 universities in attendance, and we have the entire schedule for you right here.

Be sure to follow along with us throughout the week as we break down the latest college football news and happenings from the SEC Media Days, which will be taking place in Atlanta for the first time.

All times Eastern

How to watch the SEC Media Days

Where: College Football Hall of Fame -- Atlanta

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN / SEC Network+

SEC Media Days schedule

Monday, July 16 (11:30 a.m. - 6:50 p.m.)

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (11:30 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.)

Players: DL Kingsley Keke, OL Erik McCoy, RB Trayveon Williams

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)

Players: LB Josh Allen, TE C.J. Conrad, RB Benny Snell Jr.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)

Players: TE Foster Moreau, DE Rashard Lawrence, LB Devin White

Tuesday, July 17 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

SEC coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)

Players: WR Terry Godwin, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, DB J.R. Reed

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)

Players: DT Josiah Coatney, C Sean Rawlings, QB Jordan Ta'amu

Arkansas coach Chad Morris (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

Players: OL Hjalte Froholdt, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Santos Ramirez

Florida coach Dan Mullen (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

Players: LB David Reese II, OL Martez Ivy, DL Cece Jefferson

Wednesday, July 18 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

Executive director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock

Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)

Players: QB Nick Fitzgerald, DE Gerri Green,S Mark McLaurin

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)

Players: DL Kyle Phillips, WR Marquez Callaway, TE Eli Wolf

Alabama coach Nick Saban (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

Players: RB Damien Harris, LB Anfernee Jennings, C Ross Pierschbacher

Missouri coach Barry Odom (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)

Players: QB Drew Lock, DL Terry Beckner Jr., LB Terez Hall

Thursday, July 19 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn

Players: QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Deshaun Davis, DL Dontavius Russell

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason

Players: QB Kyle Shurmur, OT Justin Skule, S LaDarius Wiley

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp

Players: QB Jake Bentley, WR Deebo Samuel, DL D.J. Wonnum