2018 SEC Media Days schedule, players, TV channel, times, live stream, how to watch
Each school will be bringing three player representatives to the festivities this year in Atlanta
The 2018 SEC Media days are here, which is exciting news for people like us who love to watch coaches and players answer questions, as well as people who like to hang out in hotel lobbies wearing football uniforms.
As is the custom, the event will take place over four days in July with members from all 14 universities in attendance, and we have the entire schedule for you right here.
Be sure to follow along with us throughout the week as we break down the latest college football news and happenings from the SEC Media Days, which will be taking place in Atlanta for the first time.
All times Eastern
How to watch the SEC Media Days
Where: College Football Hall of Fame -- Atlanta
TV: SEC Network
Live stream: WatchESPN / SEC Network+
SEC Media Days schedule
Monday, July 16 (11:30 a.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (11:30 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.)
Players: DL Kingsley Keke, OL Erik McCoy, RB Trayveon Williams
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
Players: LB Josh Allen, TE C.J. Conrad, RB Benny Snell Jr.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
Players: TE Foster Moreau, DE Rashard Lawrence, LB Devin White
Tuesday, July 17 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
SEC coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: WR Terry Godwin, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, DB J.R. Reed
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: DT Josiah Coatney, C Sean Rawlings, QB Jordan Ta'amu
Arkansas coach Chad Morris (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: OL Hjalte Froholdt, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Santos Ramirez
Florida coach Dan Mullen (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: LB David Reese II, OL Martez Ivy, DL Cece Jefferson
Wednesday, July 18 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Executive director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock
Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: QB Nick Fitzgerald, DE Gerri Green,S Mark McLaurin
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: DL Kyle Phillips, WR Marquez Callaway, TE Eli Wolf
Alabama coach Nick Saban (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: RB Damien Harris, LB Anfernee Jennings, C Ross Pierschbacher
Missouri coach Barry Odom (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: QB Drew Lock, DL Terry Beckner Jr., LB Terez Hall
Thursday, July 19 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn
Players: QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Deshaun Davis, DL Dontavius Russell
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason
Players: QB Kyle Shurmur, OT Justin Skule, S LaDarius Wiley
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp
Players: QB Jake Bentley, WR Deebo Samuel, DL D.J. Wonnum
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five storylines for Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 will go head-to-head with the SEC on Monday and Tuesday for your attention
-
Five storylines for 2018 SEC Media Days
Talkin' season kicks off in earnest on Monday with a slew of coaches and players at the mi...
-
Baylor was concerned about Big 12 status
The Bears had concerns about the program's future in the conference back in 2016
-
Cal WR Robertson commits to Georgia
Robertson had 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016
-
The 10 best QBs entering the 2018 season
Making an attempt to determine a preseason All-American at quarterback
-
Bielema done with college football?
Bielema has been working with the Patriots since being fired by Arkansas