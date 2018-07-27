2018 SEC win totals: Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and a surprise SEC West team to watch

Will Alabama lose multiple regular season games in 2018?

In this episode: The season preview series of win totals continues in the SEC, where a familiar cast of characters lead what looks to be a top-heavy year for the conference. Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson make their over/under picks and breakdown the key questions for the entire league. Discussion topics include whether Alabama will lose a single regular season game (2:30), if Georgia can sustain success after personnel losses (11:10), a big year for Jarrett Stidham and Auburn (17:00) and why Mississippi State is flying below the radar (23:15). Plus, picks for Florida (29:00), Missouri (35:30), South Carolina (39:45), Texas A&M (43:20), LSU (47:00), Arkansas (50:15), Ole Miss (52:35), Tennessee (57:15), Kentucky and Vanderbilt (1:00:00).

