2018 SEC win totals: Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and a surprise SEC West team to watch
Will Alabama lose multiple regular season games in 2018?
In this episode: The season preview series of win totals continues in the SEC, where a familiar cast of characters lead what looks to be a top-heavy year for the conference. Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson make their over/under picks and breakdown the key questions for the entire league. Discussion topics include whether Alabama will lose a single regular season game (2:30), if Georgia can sustain success after personnel losses (11:10), a big year for Jarrett Stidham and Auburn (17:00) and why Mississippi State is flying below the radar (23:15). Plus, picks for Florida (29:00), Missouri (35:30), South Carolina (39:45), Texas A&M (43:20), LSU (47:00), Arkansas (50:15), Ole Miss (52:35), Tennessee (57:15), Kentucky and Vanderbilt (1:00:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Notre Dame, G5 win totals
Back from media days, Barton and Chip take sides on Group of Five win totals
-
Former Miami RB Moss dies at 33
Moss rushed for 1,942 yards for the Hurricanes from 2003-06
-
Gators add grad transfer DT Adam Shuler
Shuler had eight tackles for loss last year for the Mountaineers
-
Washington's opener matters for Pac-12
After a 1-8 bowl record last year, the Pac-12 has plenty to prove this season
-
Brian Hartline interim Ohio St. WR coach
Hartline replaces Zach Smith, who was fired amid multiple domestic violence accusations
-
OTB: New UCF coach Heupel on CFP, Leach
Heupel also told a story about Mike Leach recruiting him to Oklahoma