2018 Senior Bowl odds: North vs. South picks from college football insider

The 2018 Senior Bowl kicks off Saturday from Mobile, Alabama, pitting the North squad against the South squad (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network). The North is favored by six points, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.

Before you lock in your Senior Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine college football insider Emory Hunt has to say.

He's a former college running back and football coach who has been supplying analysis on the game for the past decade. He has a knack for analyzing lines and exploiting matchups.

Hunt knows what it takes to compete in an all-star game like the Senior Bowl, which he's on the ground covering for the sixth straight year.

Now, Hunt has evaluated every matchup, every angle and every player and locked in his Senior Bowl 2018 picks. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that the North features quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Luke Falk (Washington State), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Tanner Lee (Nebraska). Mayfield and Allen were the second and third quarterbacks off the board in a recent CBS Sports mock draft.

The South, meanwhile has a stable of quarterbacks including Kyle Lauletta (Richmond), Kurt Benkert (Virginia), Brandon Silvers (Troy) and Mike White (Western Kentucky).

San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, who led the nation in total yardage, will suit up for the South, which has won four of the past five years, including last season's 16-15 slugfest.

UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport, who had 8.5 sacks this season, is one South standout to watch. North wide receiver Michael Gallup is another to keep your eye on; he had the highest PFF grade of any receiver on the first day of practice and had 21 touchdowns the past two seasons.

There's plenty to play for, as past MVPs include Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, Jets running back Matt Forte and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under. He also has identified a tried-and-true trend he believes will be the difference in whether the North or South covers the spread.

So which side of the line should you back in the 2018 Senior Bowl? Visit SportsLine to see what strong trend determines whether you should jump on the North or South, all from a college football insider who's on the ground in Mobile, and find out.