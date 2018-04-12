2018 SMU football spring game: Date, schedule, news for start of Sonny Dykes era

SMU is set for its spring game Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. CT at Ford Stadium. The program will wrap up the first spring of the Sonny Dykes era with a scrimmage. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the celebration for the new Indoor Performance Center will be held at halftime.



With numbers being thin, Dykes said the team is going to hold more of a controlled scrimmage rather than a game.



"We're starting to run out of bodies," Dykes said Wednesday. "Trying to go 60 plays with seven offensive linemen is tough to do going through practice as well. Knock on wood, we haven't had anything major happen so far. It's just been a bunch of little things that held guys out. We'll try and get them back healthy on Friday and get after it on Saturday for a scrimmage."

Here are five SMU football players to keep an eye on this weekend:



Ben Hicks, QB: The returning starter for the Mustangs is trying to hold off challenges from seniors Rafe Peavey and DJ Gillins, and redshirt freshman Austin Upshaw, while mid-year enrollee William Brown has stepped up in a big way. If Hicks can have an efficient and effective spring game, it'll build even more momentum for the redshirt junior to start the opener.



Richard Moore, LB: SMU picked up the Texas A&M transfer last summer and after sitting out a year, the former Cedar Hill standout has turned heads with his aggressive style of play. Moore is starting at linebacker already and plays with an edge that SMU's defense missed a year ago.



Brandon Benson, WR: Maybe the player with the most to gain this spring game is Brandon Benson, who has been a bright spot, but has also struggled at times. As SMU looks to replace Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, the Waco, Texas native has a chance to show he can produce in their place.



Levon Livingston, OL: The massive 6-foot-7 offensive tackle signed with SMU over TCU and Texas this December out of junior college. He's already started and is worth the price of admission to see him move for a man of that size.



Trevor Denbow, LB: SMU needs playmakers at linebacker and Denbow has stepped into a starting role already after coming from Navarro College in December. He's athletic, can run and has impressed the staff this spring. SMU fans can expect a new-look linebacking corps with Denbow and Moore headlining it.



So what are the major storylines headed into SMU's spring game? What redshirt freshman is holding down a starting spot towards the end of spring? Visit Pony Stampede now for the latest insider coverage of SMU's spring game, and follow the quarterback competition that's rolling into fall camp, all from a team of veteran SMU reporters.