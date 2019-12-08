2019-20 bowl schedule, college football games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season

With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

There are already some terrific matchups set, including a rematch of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 LSU will play the first game of the playoff when it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma.

The New Year's Six features a number of intriguing matchups, but what could take the cake on New Year's Day is a heavyweight showdown in the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, a pair of huge programs meeting for just the fifth time and first in a bowl game since 2000.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 13 National Championship
New Orleans, La. 		TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners
Dec. 28 Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson
Dec. 28 Peach
Atlanta, Ga. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU vs. (4) Oklahoma 

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTV (Time)Matchup
Jan. 1 Sugar
New Orleans, La. 		8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor vs. Georgia
Jan. 1 Rose
Pasadena, Calif. 		5 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin vs. Oregon 
Dec. 30 Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia vs. Florida 
Dec. 28 Cotton
Arlington, Texas 		Noon (ESPN) Penn State vs. Memphis

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 6 LendingTree
Mobile, Ala. 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
Jan. 4 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 		11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Mountain West vs. Big Ten
Jan. 3 Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Mountain West
Jan. 2 Gator
Jacksonville, Fla. 		7 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
Jan. 2 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala. 		3 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. American
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ABC) Michigan vs. Alabama
Dec. 31 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. 		4:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Dec. 31 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn. 		3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Kansas State vs. Navy
Dec. 31 Sun
El Paso, Texas 		2 p.m. (CBS) Arizona State vs. Florida State
Dec. 31 Belk
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 31 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Texas vs. Utah
Dec. 30 Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif. 		4 p.m. (FOX)
 Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 30 Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
Dec. 30 First Responder
Dallas, Texas 		12:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. C-USA
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Big 12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 27 Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz. 		10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 27 Holiday
San Diego, Calif. 		8 p.m. (FS1) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston, Texas 		6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y. 		3:20 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 27 Military
Annapolis, Md. 		Noon (ESPN) American vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 26 Independence
Shreveport, La. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii 		8 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. Hawaii
Dec. 23 Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall vs. UCF
Dec. 21 New Orleans
New Orleans, La. 		9 p.m. (ESPN) UAB vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 21 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
Dec. 21 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) FIU vs. Arkansas State
Dec. 21 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		3:30 p.m. (ABC) FAU vs. SMU
Dec. 21 Cure
Orlando, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
Dec. 21 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M. 		2 p.m. (ESPN) C. Michigan vs. San Diego State
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) American vs. C-USA/MAC/MW
Dec. 20 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas 		2 p.m. (ESPN) Charlotte (7-5) vs. Buffalo (7-5)
