2019-20 bowl schedule, college football games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels

With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

There are already some terrific matchups set, including a rematch of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 LSU will play the first game of the playoff when it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma.

The New Year's Six features a number of intriguing matchups, but what could take the cake on New Year's Day is a heavyweight showdown in the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, a pair of huge programs meeting for just the fifth time and first in a bowl game since 2000.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans, La. TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 28 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 8 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson Dec. 28 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. 4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU vs. (4) Oklahoma



Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl TV (Time) Matchup Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor vs. Georgia Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia vs. Florida

Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Texas Noon (ESPN) Penn State vs. Memphis



Other bowl games