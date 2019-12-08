2019-20 bowl schedule, college football games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.
There are already some terrific matchups set, including a rematch of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 LSU will play the first game of the playoff when it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma.
The New Year's Six features a number of intriguing matchups, but what could take the cake on New Year's Day is a heavyweight showdown in the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, a pair of huge programs meeting for just the fifth time and first in a bowl game since 2000.
Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 13
| National Championship
New Orleans, La.
|TBA (ESPN)
|Semifinal winners
|Dec. 28
| Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(2) Ohio State vs. (3) Clemson
|Dec. 28
|Peach
Atlanta, Ga.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|(1) LSU vs. (4) Oklahoma
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|TV (Time)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
| Sugar
New Orleans, La.
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor vs. Georgia
|Jan. 1
| Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
| Wisconsin vs. Oregon
|Dec. 30
| Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
| Virginia vs. Florida
|Dec. 28
| Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| Penn State vs. Memphis
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 6
| LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
|Jan. 4
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Mountain West vs. Big Ten
|Jan. 3
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Mountain West
|Jan. 2
| Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
|Jan. 2
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. American
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Michigan vs. Alabama
|Dec. 31
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Wyoming vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Kansas State vs. Navy
|Dec. 31
| Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Arizona State vs. Florida State
|Dec. 31
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 31
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas vs. Utah
|Dec. 30
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
| 4 p.m. (FOX)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 30
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
|Dec. 30
| First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. C-USA
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Big 12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 27
| Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 27
| Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|8 p.m. (FS1)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston, Texas
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y.
|3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 27
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|American vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 26
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Marshall vs. UCF
|Dec. 21
| New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|UAB vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 21
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
|Dec. 21
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|FIU vs. Arkansas State
|Dec. 21
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|FAU vs. SMU
|Dec. 21
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
|Dec. 21
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|C. Michigan vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|American vs. C-USA/MAC/MW
|Dec. 20
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Charlotte (7-5) vs. Buffalo (7-5)
