2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels, scores

The 2019 college football regular season is over, and with that, the 39 primary bowl games have received designations as they commence in December and move into January 2020, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls from a year ago, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

There are some terrific matchups, including a rematch of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 LSU will play the first game of the playoff when it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma. The New Year's Six features a number of intriguing matchups, but what could take the cake on New Year's Day is a heavyweight showdown in the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, huge programs meeting for just the fifth time and first in a bowl game since 2000.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 28 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 8 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Ohio State (13-0) vs. (3) Clemson (13-0) Dec. 28 Peach

Atlanta 4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU (13-0) vs. (4) Oklahoma (12-1)



Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl TV (Time) Matchup Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor (11-2) vs. Georgia (11-2) Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2)

Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)

Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Texas Noon (ESPN) Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1)



Other bowl games