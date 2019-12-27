2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, kickoff times, TV channels, scores

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season

The 2019 college football regular season is over, and with that, the 39 primary bowl games have received designations as they commence in December and move into January 2020, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls from a year ago, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

There are some terrific matchups, including a rematch of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl semifinal in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. No. 1 LSU will play the first game of the playoff when it takes on No. 4 Oklahoma. The New Year's Six features a number of intriguing matchups, but what could take the cake on New Year's Day is a heavyweight showdown in the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan, huge programs meeting for just the fifth time and first in a bowl game since 2000.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 13 National Championship
New Orleans		 TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners
Dec. 28 Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Ohio State (13-0) vs. (3) Clemson (13-0)
Dec. 28 Peach
Atlanta		 4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU (13-0) vs. (4) Oklahoma (12-1)

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTV (Time)Matchup
Jan. 1 Sugar
New Orleans		 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor (11-2) vs. Georgia (11-2)
Jan. 1 Rose
Pasadena, Calif. 		5 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2) 
Dec. 30 Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)
Dec. 28 Cotton
Arlington, Texas 		Noon (ESPN) Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1)

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 6 LendingTree
Mobile, Ala. 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)
Jan. 4 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 		11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Tulane (6-6) vs. Southern Miss (7-5)
Jan. 3 Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Nevada (7-5) vs. Ohio (6-6)
Jan. 2 Gator
Jacksonville, Fla. 		7 p.m. (ESPN) Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)
Jan. 2 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala. 		3 p.m. (ESPN) Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3)
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ABC) Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
Dec. 31 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. 		4:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
Dec. 31 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn. 		3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2)
Dec. 31 Sun
El Paso, Texas 		2 p.m. (CBS) Arizona State (7-5) vs. Florida State (6-6)
Dec. 31 Belk
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4)
Dec. 31 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2)
Dec. 30 Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif. 		4 p.m. (FOX)
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5)
Dec. 30 Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) Louisville (7-5) vs. Mississippi State (6-6)
Dec. 30 First Responder
Dallas		 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) W. Michigan (7-5) vs. W. Kentucky (8-4)
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Iowa State (7-5) vs. Notre Dame (10-2)
Dec. 27 Cheez-It
Phoenix		 10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Wash. State (6-6) vs. Air Force (10-2)
Dec. 27 Holiday
San Diego		 8 p.m. (FS1) Iowa (9-3) vs. USC (8-4)
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston		 6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&M (7-5) vs. Oklahoma State (8-4)
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
New York		 3:20 p.m. (ESPN) Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)
Dec. 27 Military
Annapolis, Md. 		Noon (ESPN) N. Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4)
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit		 8 p.m. (ESPN) Pittsburgh 34, E. Michigan 30
Dec. 26 Independence
Shreveport, La. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) La. Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu		 8 p.m. (ESPN) Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Dec. 23 Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) UCF 48, Marshall 25
Dec. 21 New Orleans
New Orleans		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
Dec. 21 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Washington 38, Boise State 7
Dec. 21 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
Dec. 21 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		3:30 p.m. (ABC) FAU 52, SMU 28
Dec. 21 Cure
Orlando, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Dec. 21 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M. 		2 p.m. (ESPN) San Diego State 48, C. Michigan 11
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Dec. 20 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas 		2 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
College Football Writer

