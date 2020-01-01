2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, scores, kickoff times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
The 2019 college football regular season has come to an end, and with that, the 39 primary bowl games received designations and they commenced in December as we've now moved into January 2020, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There were some date changes among the smaller bowls from a year ago, but the bigger story came later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl -- were played on Dec. 28 with No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson advancing to the title game with victories over No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State, respectively.
Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 13
| National Championship
New Orleans
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(1) LSU vs. (3) Clemson
|Dec. 28
| Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(3) Clemson 29, (2) Ohio State 23
|Dec. 28
| Peach
Atlanta
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
| (1) LSU 63, (4) Oklahoma 28
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|TV (Time)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
| Sugar
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor (11-2) vs. Georgia (11-2)
|Jan. 1
| Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
| Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2)
|Dec. 30
| Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Florida 36, Virginia 28
|Dec. 28
| Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 6
| LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)
|Jan. 4
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Tulane (6-6) vs. Southern Miss (7-5)
|Jan. 3
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Nevada (7-5) vs. Ohio (6-6)
|Jan. 2
| Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)
|Jan. 2
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3)
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
|Dec. 31
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Navy 20, Kansas State 17
|Dec. 31
| Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
|Dec. 31
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Kentucky 31, Virginia Tech 30
|Dec. 31
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas 38, Utah 10
|Dec. 30
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
| 4 p.m. (FOX)
|California 35, Illinois 20
|Dec. 30
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
|Dec. 30
| First Responder
Dallas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|W. Kentucky 23, W. Michigan 20
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
|Dec. 27
| Cheez-It
Phoenix
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Air Force 31, Wash. St. 21
|Dec. 27
| Holiday
San Diego
|8 p.m. (FS1)
|Iowa 49, USC 24
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
New York
|3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
|Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
|Dec. 27
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|N. Carolina 55, Temple 13
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pittsburgh 34, E. Michigan 30
|Dec. 26
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|La. Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Hawaii 38, BYU 34
|Dec. 23
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|UCF 48, Marshall 25
|Dec. 21
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
|Dec. 21
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Washington 38, Boise State 7
|Dec. 21
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
|Dec. 21
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|FAU 52, SMU 28
|Dec. 21
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
|Dec. 21
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|San Diego State 48, C. Michigan 11
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Kent State 51, Utah State 41
|Dec. 20
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
