2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, scores, kickoff times, TV channels

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season

The 2019 college football regular season has come to an end, and with that, the 39 primary bowl games received designations and they commenced in December as we've now moved into January 2020, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There were some date changes among the smaller bowls from a year ago, but the bigger story came later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl -- were played on Dec. 28 with No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson advancing to the title game with victories over No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State, respectively. 

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 13 National Championship
New Orleans 		8 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU vs. (3) Clemson
Dec. 28 Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) (3) Clemson 29, (2) Ohio State 23
Dec. 28 Peach
Atlanta 		4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU 63, (4) Oklahoma 28

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTV (Time)Matchup
Jan. 1 Sugar
New Orleans 		8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Baylor (11-2) vs. Georgia (11-2)
Jan. 1 Rose
Pasadena, Calif. 		5 p.m. (ESPN) Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Oregon (11-2) 
Dec. 30 Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Florida 36, Virginia 28
Dec. 28 Cotton
Arlington, Texas 		Noon (ESPN) Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 6 LendingTree
Mobile, Ala. 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)
Jan. 4 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 		11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Tulane (6-6) vs. Southern Miss (7-5)
Jan. 3 Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Nevada (7-5) vs. Ohio (6-6)
Jan. 2 Gator
Jacksonville, Fla. 		7 p.m. (ESPN) Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)
Jan. 2 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala. 		3 p.m. (ESPN) Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3)
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ABC) Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
Dec. 31 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. 		4:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Dec. 31 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn. 		3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Dec. 31 Sun
El Paso, Texas 		2 p.m. (CBS) Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
Dec. 31 Belk
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) Kentucky 31, Virginia Tech 30
Dec. 31 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Texas 38, &nbsp;Utah 10
Dec. 30 Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif. 		4 p.m. (FOX)
California 35, Illinois 20
Dec. 30 Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
Dec. 30 First Responder
Dallas 		12:30 p.m. (ESPN) W. Kentucky 23, W. Michigan 20
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Dec. 27 Cheez-It
Phoenix 		10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Air Force 31, Wash. St. 21
Dec. 27 Holiday
San Diego 		8 p.m. (FS1) Iowa 49, USC 24
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston 		6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&amp;M 24, Oklahoma State 21
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
New York 		3:20 p.m. (ESPN) Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Dec. 27 Military
Annapolis, Md. 		Noon (ESPN) N. Carolina 55, Temple 13
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Pittsburgh 34, E. Michigan 30
Dec. 26 Independence
Shreveport, La. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) La. Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Dec. 23 Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) UCF 48, Marshall 25
Dec. 21 New Orleans
New Orleans 		9 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
Dec. 21 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Washington 38, Boise State 7
Dec. 21 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
Dec. 21 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		3:30 p.m. (ABC) FAU 52, SMU 28
Dec. 21 Cure
Orlando, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Dec. 21 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M. 		2 p.m. (ESPN) San Diego State 48, C. Michigan 11
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Dec. 20 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas 		2 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Our Latest Stories
