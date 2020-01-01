2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, scores, kickoff times, TV channels

The 2019 college football regular season has come to an end, and with that, the 39 primary bowl games received designations and they commenced in December as we've now moved into January 2020, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There were some date changes among the smaller bowls from a year ago, but the bigger story came later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl -- were played on Dec. 28 with No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson advancing to the title game with victories over No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State, respectively.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans 8 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU vs. (3) Clemson Dec. 28 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 8 p.m. (ESPN) (3) Clemson 29, (2) Ohio State 23 Dec. 28 Peach

Atlanta 4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU 63, (4) Oklahoma 28



Selection committee bowl games

Other bowl games