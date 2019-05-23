2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels

With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 9 National Championship

New Orleans, La. TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners Dec. 28 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 28 Chick-fil-A

Atlanta, Ga. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA



Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl TV (Time) Matchup Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND

Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Texas Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large



Other bowl games