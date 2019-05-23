2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season

With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 9 National Championship
New Orleans, La. 		TBA (ESPN) Semifinal winners
Dec. 28 Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 		4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 28 Chick-fil-A
Atlanta, Ga. 		4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA  

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTV (Time)Matchup
Jan. 1 Sugar
New Orleans, La. 		8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Jan. 1 Rose
Pasadena, Calif. 		5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12  
Dec. 30 Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND  
Dec. 28 Cotton
Arlington, Texas 		Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large 

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 6 Mobile Alabama
Mobile, Ala. 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Jan. 4 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 		11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Mountain West vs. Big Ten
Jan. 3 Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Mountain West
Jan. 2 Gator
Jacksonville, Fla. 		7 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
Jan. 2 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala. 		3 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. American
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Dec. 31 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. 		12:15 p.m. (CBSSN) Mountain West vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 31 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn. 		3:45 p.m. (TBA) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31 Sun
El Paso, Texas 		2 p.m. (CBS) Pac-12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 31 Belk
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 30 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 30 Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
Dec. 30 First Responder
Dallas, Texas 		12:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. C-USA/ACC
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Big 12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 27 Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz. 		10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston, Texas 		6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y. 		3:20 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 27 Military
Annapolis, Md. 		Noon (ESPN) American vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich. 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 26 Independence
Shreveport, La. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii		 8 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. American
Dec. 23 Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. ACC/American
Dec. 21 New Orleans
New Orleans, La. 		9 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. American
Dec. 21 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
Dec. 21 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 21 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		3:30 p.m. (ABC) MAC vs. American
Dec. 21 Cure
Orlando, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) American vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 21 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M. 		2 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. Mountain West
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) American vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 20 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas 		2 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. MAC
TBA Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif. 		TBA (TBA) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
TBA Holiday
San Diego, Calif. 		TBA (TBA) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
