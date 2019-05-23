2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 39 bowl games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020. There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year, the Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 28.
Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 9
| National Championship
New Orleans, La.
|TBA (ESPN)
|Semifinal winners
|Dec. 28
| Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 28
| Chick-fil-A
Atlanta, Ga.
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
| TBA vs. TBA
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|TV (Time)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
| Sugar
New Orleans, La.
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
| Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
| Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 30
| Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
| ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
|Dec. 28
| Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| At-large vs. At-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 6
| Mobile Alabama
Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Jan. 4
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Mountain West vs. Big Ten
|Jan. 3
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Mountain West
|Jan. 2
| Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
|Jan. 2
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. American
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Mountain West vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (TBA)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
| Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Pac-12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 31
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 30
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 30
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten/ND
|Dec. 30
| First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. C-USA/ACC
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Big 12 vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 27
| Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston, Texas
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y.
|3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 27
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|American vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 26
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/Notre Dame
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU vs. American
|Dec. 23
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. ACC/American
|Dec. 21
| New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. American
|Dec. 21
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
|Dec. 21
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 21
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|MAC vs. American
|Dec. 21
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|American vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 21
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. Mountain West
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|American vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 20
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MAC
|TBA
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
|TBA (TBA)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|TBA
| Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|TBA (TBA)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
