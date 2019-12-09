2019-20 College Football Playoff odds, picks, predictions: Advanced computer model fading Clemson

After a thrilling college football season that saw a number of upsets and memorable moments, only four teams remain with a chance of winning it all. The 2019 College Football Playoff matchups featuring No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson will kick off on Dec. 28, with the College Football National Championship game taking place on Jan. 13th in New Orleans. It's the first time four Power 5 conference champions have been selected for the College Football Playoff since 2015. LSU, which is making its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, is going off as the 7-5 favorite to win it all in the latest College Football Playoff odds. The defending champion Clemson Tigers aren't far behind at 2-1, with Ohio State listed at 3-1. Despite making the playoff for the third straight year, Oklahoma is the biggest long shot at 16-1. Before locking in any College Football Playoff picks, you'll want to see the College Football Playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week.

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have appeared in three of the last four College Football Playoff title games, winning twice. And the Tigers have now won 28 consecutive games after dismantling Virginia, 62-17, in the ACC Championship Game.

With the presence of sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 total defense, the Tigers are a trendy pick to win it all for a second straight season. But with a College Football Playoff seminal matchup against an Ohio State team that features the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, the model isn't high on the Tigers defending their title.

