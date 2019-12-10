2019-20 College Football Playoff odds, picks, predictions: Top computer model fading Clemson

Four of college football's perennial powers survived the thrill-a-week regular season to make the 2019 College Football Playoff, as No. 1 LSU faces No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson on Dec. 28, with the National Championship game taking place on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. It is the first time Alabama failed to make the field since the College Football Playoff's inception in 2015. LSU, which won the SEC for the first time in eight years, is the 7-5 favorite to win it all in the latest College Football Playoff odds. ACC champ Clemson, which is trying to win the title for the third time in four seasons, isn't far behind at 2-1. Big 10 champ Ohio State is at 3-1, while Big 12 champ Oklahoma is a long shot at 16-1. Before locking in any College Football Playoff picks, you'll want to see the current College Football Playoff predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the College Football Playoff and is revealing the chances every team has of winning it all. See the picks right now at SportsLine. We can tell you the model is fading Clemson despite the Tigers' extensive College Football Playoff experience.

Dabo Swinney has the Tigers on the cusp of repeating as College Football Playoff champs for the first time since Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012, and got into the bracket by running the table yet again in 2019. Clemson won every game this season except one by at least 14 points, but escaped North Carolina 21-20.

Clemson's top-ranked defense is led by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who can spy opposing quarterbacks, work the edge as a pass rusher, catch a running back in pursuit or square up with a slot receiver. Simmons has been the central component in coordinator Brent Venables' scheme all season and has recorded 58 solo tackles, 93 total stops and six sacks.

The problem lies in Clemson facing a potent Ohio State offense that racks up 48.7 points per game behind the twin talents of quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins. The Tigers enter the College Football Playoff with a 33.3 percent implied probability to win it all, but SportsLine's projection have Clemson emerging victorious just 27.1 percent of the time. The Tigers are a team to fade when making your College Football Playoff predictions and picks.

The model, however, has identified one College Football Playoff team that is a strong value to win it all, saying it brings home the title much more frequently than its Vegas odds imply. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who should you back and who should you fade in the College Football Playoff? And which team has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact chances every College Football Playoff team brings home the title, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.