2019 AAC Championship odds, spread: Memphis vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats will look to avenge last week's loss in the regular-season finale when they make a return trip to the Liberty Bowl to face the No. 17 Memphis Tigers in the 2019 AAC Championship game. The Bearcats (10-2, 7-1) are looking for their first conference crown since 2014 when they tied with Memphis and Central Florida, while the Tigers (11-1, 7-1) look to finally win the AAC Championship Game after losing to Central Florida the last two seasons. Saturday's game gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by nine points in the latest Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Memphis -9

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 58.5 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340

Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340 CIN: Outscoring conference opponents 30.3 to 21.3.

MEM: Averaging 483.5 yards of offense

Memphis has been a mainstay at or near the top of the American Athletic Conference for much of the decade, posting 56 victories since 2014, giving the Tigers the ninth-most wins in the FBS in that span. The 56 wins are also the most in the conference during that stretch.

Junior quarterback Brady White (3,307 yards, 32 TDs) has had a huge season and one of the main reasons is the play of his top target, junior wide receiver Damonte Coxie, who has a team-high 59 receptions for 979 yards (16.6 average) and nine touchdowns. Last week against the Bearcats, he lit up the Cincinnati secondary with six receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Tigers won their last meeting against the Bearcats does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread in the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday.

That's because Cincinnati has also been on a roll, having won nine of its past 10 games. Besides losing last week, the Bearcats' only other loss was in Week 2 against Ohio State, 42-0. The Bearcats have taken off under third-year coach Luke Fickell, going 25-12 under his watch. A win over Memphis would give Cincinnati its fourth 11-win season in program history, having also accomplished that in 2008, 2009 and 2018.

Junior running back Michael Warren II is a big reason for the Bearcats' success this season. He leads the team in rushing with 1,061 yards on 217 carries (4.9 average) and has scored 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in six games this season, including in each of his last three.

