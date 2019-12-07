2019 AAC Championship odds, spread: Memphis vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 17 Memphis Tigers will look to continue their mastery of the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats when they meet in the 2019 AAC Championship Game. The Tigers (11-1, 7-1) have won the last four games in the series, including last week's 34-24 triumph in the regular-season finale, while the Bearcats (10-2, 7-1), who have split the last six games at Memphis, look to improve on their 4-2 road record this season. Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis leads the all-time series 22-13. The Tigers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Memphis vs. Cincinnati picks down.

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Memphis -9.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 57.5 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340

Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340 CIN: Outscoring conference opponents 30.3 to 21.3.

MEM: Averaging 483.5 yards of offense

Memphis, which has won eight of the past 11 games against Cincinnati, is 37-15 under fourth-year coach Mike Norvell. His .712 winning percentage is the highest in program history and his 37 wins are the fifth-most by a Memphis head coach. Statistically, the Tigers have the edge in several categories, including points per game (41.5 to 29.4), passing yards (287.1 to 183.6) and total offense (483.5 to 381.3). Memphis is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games as a home favorite.

Leading the Tigers' ground attack is freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell, who has carried 204 times for 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 41 receptions for 492 yards (12.0 average) and three TDs. He has seven 100-yard rushing performances, the last coming two weeks ago against South Florida, when he carried 14 times for 128 yards (9.1 average).

But just because the Tigers won their last meeting against the Bearcats does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread in the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday.

That's because Cincinnati has also been on a roll, having won nine of its past 10 games. Besides losing last week, the Bearcats' only other loss was in Week 2 against Ohio State, 42-0. The Bearcats have taken off under third-year coach Luke Fickell, going 25-12 under his watch. A win over Memphis would give Cincinnati its fourth 11-win season in program history, having also accomplished that in 2008, 2009 and 2018.

Junior running back Michael Warren II is a big reason for the Bearcats' success this season. He leads the team in rushing with 1,061 yards on 217 carries (4.9 average) and has scored 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in six games this season, including in each of his last three.

