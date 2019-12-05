2019 AAC Championship odds, spread: Memphis vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 17 Memphis Tigers will look for their second win over the No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats in as many weeks when they meet on Saturday in the 2019 AAC Championship Game. The Tigers (11-1) tied with Navy at 7-1 in the AAC West, but claimed the tiebreaker by winning the head-to-head matchup. The Bearcats (10-2) won the AAC East at 7-1, one game better than Central Florida. Kickoff from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and Cincinnati is looking for its sixth conference championship in the last 13 seasons. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under is 57.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Memphis picks, see the latest 2019 AAC Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Cincinnati. Here are the college football lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Memphis -9.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 57.5 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340

Cincinnati +265, Memphis -340 CIN: Outscoring conference opponents 30.3 to 21.3.

MEM: Averaging 483.5 yards of offense

The model knows Memphis, which has won six in a row, recorded its first 11-win season in program history with the victory over the Bearcats. Since conference championship games were established in 1992, Memphis is just the eighth team to reach its conference title game three years in a row and the first AAC team to do it.

Junior quarterback Brady White continues to put up big numbers for the Tigers and, for the season, he has completed 219-of-330 passes for 3,307 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has thrown for 14 touchdowns over the past five weeks.

But just because the Tigers won last week's meeting against the Bearcats does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread in the 2019 AAC Championship Game on Saturday.

That's because Cincinnati has also been on a roll, having won nine of its past 10 games. Besides losing last week, the Bearcats' only other loss was in Week 2 against Ohio State, 42-0. The Bearcats have taken off under third-year coach Luke Fickell, going 25-12 under his watch. A win over Memphis would give Cincinnati its fourth 11-win season in program history, having also accomplished that in 2008, 2009 and 2018.

Junior running back Michael Warren II is a big reason for the Bearcats' success this season. He leads the team in rushing with 1,061 yards on 217 carries (4.9 average) and has scored 12 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in six games this season, including in each of his last three.

