2019 ACC Championship Game odds, line: Clemson vs. Virginia picks, best predictions from expert who's 6-1

The No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers will try to win their first conference title of any kind in 24 years -- and pull off one of the most shocking upsets in the history of conference championship games -- when they take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers in the 2019 ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday's kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers (9-3) last won the conference title in 1995 when they shared it with Florida State; they've never won the ACC title outright. Standing between Virginia and its first outright conference title is a Clemson (12-0) team that has won 27 straight and is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games in December. The Tigers are 29-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before you make any Clemson vs. Virginia picks, see the college football predictions from Emory Hunt.

Clemson vs. Virginia spread: Tigers -29

Clemson vs. Virginia over-under: 57 points

Clemson vs. Virginia money line: Tigers -5510, Cavaliers +1488

CLEM: Trevor Lawrence is 23-0 as the Tigers' starting quarterback

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC with 3,636 yards of total offense

Hunt has factored in that the Tigers are playing arguably their best ball of the season. In the team's first five games before its open week, Clemson averaged 38.0 points and 486.0 yards per game while allowing 12.0 points and 255.2 yards a game. In addition the Tigers narrowly avoided being upset by North Carolina. But in the seven games since returning from the open week, Clemson is averaging 50.4 points and 581.6 yards per game while giving up just 8.7 points and 216.9 yards a contest.

Hunt also has taken into account that Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs in the country. The junior from Jennings, La., leads the country in yards per rush (8.25) and ranks ninth in rushing touchdowns (16) and 10th in rushing yards per game (115.5).

But just because the Tigers appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Virginia spread in the ACC Championship Game 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of three players in the nation (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans are the others) to pass for 2,900 yards and rush for 600 yards this season. Since the start of 2018, he is the only player in the country with 5,200 passing yards and 1,600 rushing yards.

In addition, Virginia is one of the nation's top pass-rushing teams. The Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 43 sacks (3.58 per game). The linebacking corps alone has 25.5 sacks (2.1 per game). Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 6 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

