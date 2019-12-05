2019 ACC Championship Game odds, line: Clemson vs. Virginia picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers can potentially secure a spot in their fifth straight College Football Playoff when they take on the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in the 2019 ACC Championship Game. The Tigers (12-0) are the defending national champions and riding a 27-game winning streak, but they would be in danger of missing the playoff for the first time since 2014 if they were to lose to Virginia. Clemson's best win of the season came over a Texas A&M team that hasn't been ranked since Week 7, but the Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games in December. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (9-3) are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game. Kickoff is at 7:30 ET. The Tigers are 28.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is 55.5. Before you make any Virginia vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the 2019 ACC Championship Game predictions from SportsLine's resident Tigers expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record on college football picks, returning a whopping profit of over $3,300 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on Clemson's pulse. In fact, he is 6-1 on his last seven against-the-spread picks involving the Tigers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Clemson vs. Virginia spread: Tigers -28.5

Clemson vs. Virginia over-under: 55.5 points

Clemson vs. Virginia money line: Tigers -6150, Cavaliers +1557

CLEM: Trevor Lawrence is 23-0 as the Tigers' starting quarterback

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC with 3,636 yards of total offense

Hunt knows that Lawrence is playing his best football of the season. In Saturday's 38-3 victory against South Carolina, the sophomore quarterback completed 26-of-36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception for the fourth straight game. He also completed 18 consecutive passes at one point, setting a Clemson single-game record and tying an ACC record.

In addition, Hunt knows the Tigers are playing championship-caliber defense. They lead the nation in scoring defense (10.1 points per game) and rank second in total defense (232.8 yards allowed per game).

But just because the Tigers appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Virginia spread in the ACC Championship Game 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of three players in the nation (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans are the others) to pass for 2,900 yards and rush for 600 yards this season. Since the start of 2018, he is the only player in the country with 5,200 passing yards and 1,600 rushing yards.

In addition, Virginia is one of the nation's top pass-rushing teams. The Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 43 sacks (3.58 per game). The linebacking corps alone has 25.5 sacks (2.1 per game). Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 6 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

