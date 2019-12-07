2019 ACC Championship Game odds, line: Clemson vs. Virginia picks, predictions from top expert who's 6-1

The ACC title will be on the line when the No. 3 Clemson Tigers collide with the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in the 2019 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The Tigers (12-0) are making their fifth straight appearance in the conference title game and have won the previous four. With a win on Saturday, they'd lock up a spot in their fifth straight College Football Playoff. The Tigers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games in December. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (9-3) are playing for their first outright ACC title. They previously shared the 1989 championship with Duke and the 1995 title with Florida State. Kickoff is at 7:30 ET. The Tigers are 28.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is 57 after the total opened at 54.5. Before you make any Virginia vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the 2019 ACC Championship Game predictions from SportsLine's resident Tigers expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record on college football picks, returning a whopping profit of over $3,300 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on Clemson's pulse. In fact, he is 6-1 on his last seven against-the-spread picks involving the Tigers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Clemson vs. Virginia and locked in another strong against the spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Clemson vs. Virginia:

Clemson vs. Virginia spread: Tigers -28.5

Clemson vs. Virginia over-under: 57 points

Clemson vs. Virginia money line: Tigers -6150, Cavaliers +1557

CLEM: Trevor Lawrence is 23-0 as the Tigers' starting quarterback

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC with 3,636 yards of total offense

Hunt knows that Clemson has dominated Virginia during the Dabo Swinney era. Since Swinney took over as interim coach in 2008, the Tigers are 3-0 against Virginia, outscoring the Cavaliers 106-34. Overall, the series has been one-sided, with Clemson holding a 38-8-1 edge.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that the Tigers have one of the top defensive players in the country in linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The track star and former safety leads the defense in tackles (84), sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.0) while also contributing six pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is a finalist for three defensive awards: the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top overall defensive player), Chuck Bednarik Award (top overall defensive player) and Dick Butkus Award (top linebacker).

But just because the Tigers appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. Virginia spread in the ACC Championship Game 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of three players in the nation (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans are the others) to pass for 2,900 yards and rush for 600 yards this season. Since the start of 2018, he is the only player in the country with 5,200 passing yards and 1,600 rushing yards.

In addition, Virginia is one of the nation's top pass-rushing teams. The Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 43 sacks (3.58 per game). The linebacking corps alone has 25.5 sacks (2.1 per game). Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 6 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Virginia vs. Clemson in the ACC Championship Game 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Clemson spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who is 6-1 on Tigers picks.