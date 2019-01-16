2019 ACC football schedule release: Dates set for Clemson-Georgia Tech opener, FSU-Miami and more

The 2019 college football season will open on a Thursday night with the defending champs

Trevor Lawrence and the reigning College Football Playoff national champion Clemson Tigers will kick off their 2019 campaign at home against a conference rival as the premier game on Thursday night of the first weekend of the season. Cross-division rival Georgia Tech comes to visit Death Valley on Aug. 29 for the on-campus kickoff weekend special, which also serves as the college football launch for the league's new ACC Network, which officially goes live a week earlier on Aug. 22. 

All of these details, along with dates for every ACC college football game in the upcoming season, were finalized this week with the release of the 2019 schedule. Many of the schedule's highlights -- like the four neutral-site Week 1 kickoff classic appearances -- were already announced, but that hasn't lessened the excitement of seeing games like Duke vs. Alabama in Atlanta, Florida State vs. Boise State in Jacksonville, Miami vs. Florida in Orlando and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 31. 

The ACC will get to not only start the first weekend of the 2019 season but finish it, taking the Labor Day Monday spotlight with Notre Dame's visit to play Louisville. That's one of the five contractually-obligated ACC opponents for the Irish, a full ACC member in all other sports, along with home games against Virginia (Sept. 28), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2) and Boston College (Nov. 23) as well a trip to Durham to play Duke on Nov. 09. 

The 2019 ACC schedule also features one of the most unique scheduling quirks in modern Power Five football. On Thursday, Sept. 12, Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels will make the short drive west on I-40 to play against Wake Forest. Only that game won't count towards either teams ACC record, but instead as a non-conference game that satisfies the ACC's requirement that every team play one Power Five opponent in addition to its eight conference games. 

The deal between UNC and Wake has been on the books since Jan. 2015. The return date is set for 2021 when the Demon Deacons will visit Chapel Hill under similar circumstances. 

Check out the full team-by-team breakdown of the 2019 ACC schedule below , via the ACC

Boston College 

  • Aug. 31: VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Sept. 7: RICHMOND 
  • Sept. 14: KANSAS 
  • Sept. 21: at Rutgers 
  • Sept. 28: WAKE FOREST 
  • Oct. 5: at Louisville 
  • Oct. 19: NC STATE 
  • Oct. 26: at Clemson 
  • Nov. 2: at Syracuse 
  • Nov. 9: FLORIDA STATE 
  • Nov. 23: at Notre Dame 
  • Nov. 30: at Pitt 

Clemson 

  • Aug. 29: GEORGIA TECH (Thurs.)
  • Sept. 7: TEXAS A&M
  • Sept. 14: at Syracuse 
  • Sept. 21: CHARLOTTE 
  • Sept. 28: at North Carolina 
  • Oct. 12: FLORIDA STATE 
  • Oct. 19: at Louisville 
  • Oct. 26: BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Nov. 2: WOFFORD 
  • Nov. 9: at NC State
  • Nov. 16: WAKE FOREST 
  • Nov. 30: at South Carolina 

Duke 

  • Aug. 31: vs. Alabama (Atlanta) 
  • Sept. 7: NORTH CAROLINA A&T 
  • Sept. 14: at Middle Tennessee 
  • Sept. 27: at Virginia Tech (Fri.)
  • Oct. 5: PITT 
  • Oct. 12: GEORGIA TECH
  • Oct. 19: at Virginia 
  • Oct. 26: at North Carolina 
  • Nov. 9: NOTRE DAME 
  • Nov. 16: SYRACUSE 
  • Nov. 23: at Wake Forest 
  • Nov. 30: MIAMI 

Florida State 

  • Aug. 31: vs. Boise State (Jacksonville) 
  • Sept. 7: LOUISIANA-MONROE 
  • Sept. 14: at Virginia 
  • Sept. 21: LOUISVILLE 
  • Sept. 28: NC STATE 
  • Oct. 12: at Clemson 
  • Oct. 19: at Wake Forest 
  • Oct. 26: SYRACUSE 
  • Nov. 2: MIAMI 
  • Nov. 9: at Boston College 
  • Nov. 16: ALABAMA STATE 
  • Nov. 30: at Florida 

Georgia Tech 

  • Aug. 29: at Clemson (Thurs.) 
  • Sept. 7: SOUTH CAROLINA 
  • Sept. 14: THE CITADEL 
  • Sept. 28: at Temple 
  • Oct. 5: NORTH CAROLINA 
  • Oct. 12: at Duke 
  • Oct. 19: at Miami 
  • Nov. 2: Pitt 
  • Nov. 9: at Virginia 
  • Nov. 16: VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Nov. 21: NC STATE (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 30: GEORGIA

Louisville 

  • Sept. 2: NOTRE DAME  (Mon.)
  • Sept. 7: EASTERN KENTUCKY 
  • Sept. 14: at Western Kentucky 
  • Sept. 21: at Florida State 
  • Oct. 5: BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Oct. 12: at Wake forest 
  • Oct. 19: CLEMSON 
  • Oct. 26: VIRGINIA 
  • Nov. 9: at Miami 
  • Nov. 15: at NC State 
  • Nov. 23: SYRACUSE 
  • Nov. 30: at Kentucky 

Miami 

  • Aug. 31: vs. Florida (Orlando) 
  •  Sept. 7: at North Carolina 
  • Sept. 14: BETHUNE-COOKMAN 
  • Sept. 21: CENTRAL MICHIGAN 
  • Oct. 5: VIRGINIA TECH 
  • Oct. 11: VIRGINIA (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 19: GEORGIA TECH 
  • Oct. 26: at Pitt 
  • Nov. 2: at Florida State 
  • Nov. 9: LOUSVILLE 
  • Nov. 23: at FIU 
  • Nov. 30: at Duke 

North Carolina 

  • Aug. 31: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) 
  • Sept. 7: MIAMI 
  • Sept. 12: at Wake Forest (Thurs.)(non-conference) 
  • Sept. 21: APPALAHICAN STATE 
  • Sept. 28: CLEMSON 
  • Oct. 5: at Georgia Tech 
  • Oct. 19: at Virginia Tech 
  • Oct. 26: DUKE 
  • Nov. 2: VIRGINIA 
  • Nov. 14: at Pitt (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 23: MERCER 
  • Nov. 30: at NC State 

NC State 

  • Aug. 31: EAST CAROLINA 
  • Sept. 7: WESTERN CAROLINA 
  • Sept. 14: at West Virginia 
  • Sept. 21: BALL STATE 
  • Sept. 28: at Florida State 
  • Oct. 10: SYRACUSE (Thurs.) 
  • Oct. 19: at Boston College 
  • Nov. 2: at Wake Forest 
  • Nov. 9: CLEMSON 
  • Nov. 16: LOUISVILLE 
  • Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech (Thurs.) 
  • Nov. 30: NORTH CAROLINA 

Pitt

  • Aug. 31: VIRGINIA 
  • Sept. 7: OHIO 
  • Sept. 14: at Penn State 
  • Sept. 21: UCF 
  • Sept. 28: DELAWARE 
  • Oct. 5: at Duke 
  • Oct. 18: at Syracuse (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 26: MIAMI 
  • Nov. 2: at Georgia Tech 
  • Nov. 14: NORTH CAROLINA (Thurs.)
  • Nov. 23: at Virginia Tech 
  • Nov. 30: BOSTON COLLEGE 

Syracuse 

  • Aug. 31: at Liberty 
  • Sept. 7: at Maryland 
  • Sept. 14: CLEMSON 
  • Sept. 21: WESTERN MICHIGAN 
  • Sept. 28: HOLY CROSS 
  • Oct. 10: at NC State (Thurs.) 
  • Oct. 18: PITT (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 26: at Florida State 
  • Nov. 2: BOSTON COLLEGE 
  • Nov. 16: at Duke 
  • Nov. 23: at Louisville 
  • Nov. 30: WAKE FOREST 

Virginia 

  • Aug. 31: at Pitt 
  • Sept. 6: WILLIAM & MARY (Fri.)
  • Sept. 14: FLORIDA STATE 
  • Sept. 21: OLD DOMINION 
  • Sept. 28: at Notre Dame 
  • Oct. 11: at Miami (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 19: DUKE 
  • Oct. 26: at Louisville 
  • Nov. 2 : at North Carolina 
  • Nov. 9: GEORGIA TECH 
  • Nov. 23: LIBERTY 
  • Nov. 29: VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)

Virginia Tech

  • Aug. 31: at Boston College 
  • Sept. 7: OLD DOMINION 
  • Sept. 14: FURMAN 
  • Sept. 27: DUKE (Fri.) 
  • Oct. 5: at Miami 
  • Oct. 12: RHODE ISLAND 
  • Oct. 19: NORTH CAROLINA 
  • Nov. 2: at Notre Dame 
  • Nov. 9: WAKE FOREST 
  • Nov. 16: at Georgia Tech 
  • Nov. 23: PITT 
  • Nov. 29: at Virginia (Fri.) 

Wake Forest 

  • Aug. 30: Utah State (Fri.) 
  • Sept. 7: at Rice 
  • Sept. 12: NORTH CAROLINA (Thurs.)(non-conference)
  • Sept. 21: ELON 
  • Sept. 28: at Boston College 
  • Oct. 12: LOUISVILLE 
  • Oct. 19: FLORIDA STATE 
  • Nov. 2: NC STATE 
  • Nov. 9: at Virginia Tech 
  • Nov. 16: at Clemson 
  • Nov. 23: DUKE 
  • Nov. 30: at Syracuse 
