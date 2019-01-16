2019 ACC football schedule release: Dates set for Clemson-Georgia Tech opener, FSU-Miami and more

Trevor Lawrence and the reigning College Football Playoff national champion Clemson Tigers will kick off their 2019 campaign at home against a conference rival as the premier game on Thursday night of the first weekend of the season. Cross-division rival Georgia Tech comes to visit Death Valley on Aug. 29 for the on-campus kickoff weekend special, which also serves as the college football launch for the league's new ACC Network, which officially goes live a week earlier on Aug. 22.

All of these details, along with dates for every ACC college football game in the upcoming season, were finalized this week with the release of the 2019 schedule. Many of the schedule's highlights -- like the four neutral-site Week 1 kickoff classic appearances -- were already announced, but that hasn't lessened the excitement of seeing games like Duke vs. Alabama in Atlanta, Florida State vs. Boise State in Jacksonville, Miami vs. Florida in Orlando and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 31.

The ACC will get to not only start the first weekend of the 2019 season but finish it, taking the Labor Day Monday spotlight with Notre Dame's visit to play Louisville. That's one of the five contractually-obligated ACC opponents for the Irish, a full ACC member in all other sports, along with home games against Virginia (Sept. 28), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2) and Boston College (Nov. 23) as well a trip to Durham to play Duke on Nov. 09.

The 2019 ACC schedule also features one of the most unique scheduling quirks in modern Power Five football. On Thursday, Sept. 12, Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels will make the short drive west on I-40 to play against Wake Forest. Only that game won't count towards either teams ACC record, but instead as a non-conference game that satisfies the ACC's requirement that every team play one Power Five opponent in addition to its eight conference games.

The deal between UNC and Wake has been on the books since Jan. 2015. The return date is set for 2021 when the Demon Deacons will visit Chapel Hill under similar circumstances.

Check out the full team-by-team breakdown of the 2019 ACC schedule below , via the ACC.

Boston College

Aug. 31: VIRGINIA TECH



Sept. 7: RICHMOND



Sept. 14: KANSAS



Sept. 21: at Rutgers



Sept. 28: WAKE FOREST



Oct. 5: at Louisville



Oct. 19: NC STATE



Oct. 26: at Clemson



Nov. 2: at Syracuse



Nov. 9: FLORIDA STATE



Nov. 23: at Notre Dame



Nov. 30: at Pitt



Clemson

Aug. 29: GEORGIA TECH (Thurs.)



Sept. 7: TEXAS A&M



Sept. 14: at Syracuse



Sept. 21: CHARLOTTE



Sept. 28: at North Carolina



Oct. 12: FLORIDA STATE



Oct. 19: at Louisville



Oct. 26: BOSTON COLLEGE



Nov. 2: WOFFORD



Nov. 9: at NC State



Nov. 16: WAKE FOREST



Nov. 30: at South Carolina



Duke

Aug. 31: vs. Alabama (Atlanta)



Sept. 7: NORTH CAROLINA A&T



Sept. 14: at Middle Tennessee



Sept. 27: at Virginia Tech (Fri.)



Oct. 5: PITT



Oct. 12: GEORGIA TECH



Oct. 19: at Virginia



Oct. 26: at North Carolina



Nov. 9: NOTRE DAME



Nov. 16: SYRACUSE



Nov. 23: at Wake Forest



Nov. 30: MIAMI



Florida State

Aug. 31: vs. Boise State (Jacksonville)



Sept. 7: LOUISIANA-MONROE



Sept. 14: at Virginia



Sept. 21: LOUISVILLE



Sept. 28: NC STATE



Oct. 12: at Clemson



Oct. 19: at Wake Forest



Oct. 26: SYRACUSE



Nov. 2: MIAMI



Nov. 9: at Boston College



Nov. 16: ALABAMA STATE



Nov. 30: at Florida



Georgia Tech

Aug. 29: at Clemson (Thurs.)



Sept. 7: SOUTH CAROLINA



Sept. 14: THE CITADEL



Sept. 28: at Temple



Oct. 5: NORTH CAROLINA



Oct. 12: at Duke



Oct. 19: at Miami



Nov. 2: Pitt



Nov. 9: at Virginia



Nov. 16: VIRGINIA TECH



Nov. 21: NC STATE (Thurs.)



Nov. 30: GEORGIA



Louisville

Sept. 2: NOTRE DAME (Mon.)



Sept. 7: EASTERN KENTUCKY



Sept. 14: at Western Kentucky



Sept. 21: at Florida State



Oct. 5: BOSTON COLLEGE



Oct. 12: at Wake forest



Oct. 19: CLEMSON



Oct. 26: VIRGINIA



Nov. 9: at Miami



Nov. 15: at NC State



Nov. 23: SYRACUSE



Nov. 30: at Kentucky



Miami

Aug. 31: vs. Florida (Orlando)



Sept. 7: at North Carolina



Sept. 14: BETHUNE-COOKMAN



Sept. 21: CENTRAL MICHIGAN



Oct. 5: VIRGINIA TECH



Oct. 11: VIRGINIA (Fri.)



Oct. 19: GEORGIA TECH



Oct. 26: at Pitt



Nov. 2: at Florida State



Nov. 9: LOUSVILLE



Nov. 23: at FIU



Nov. 30: at Duke



North Carolina

Aug. 31: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)



Sept. 7: MIAMI



Sept. 12: at Wake Forest (Thurs.)(non-conference)



Sept. 21: APPALAHICAN STATE



Sept. 28: CLEMSON



Oct. 5: at Georgia Tech



Oct. 19: at Virginia Tech



Oct. 26: DUKE



Nov. 2: VIRGINIA



Nov. 14: at Pitt (Thurs.)



Nov. 23: MERCER



Nov. 30: at NC State



NC State

Aug. 31: EAST CAROLINA



Sept. 7: WESTERN CAROLINA



Sept. 14: at West Virginia



Sept. 21: BALL STATE



Sept. 28: at Florida State



Oct. 10: SYRACUSE (Thurs.)



Oct. 19: at Boston College



Nov. 2: at Wake Forest



Nov. 9: CLEMSON



Nov. 16: LOUISVILLE



Nov. 21: at Georgia Tech (Thurs.)



Nov. 30: NORTH CAROLINA



Pitt

Aug. 31: VIRGINIA



Sept. 7: OHIO



Sept. 14: at Penn State



Sept. 21: UCF



Sept. 28: DELAWARE



Oct. 5: at Duke



Oct. 18: at Syracuse (Fri.)



Oct. 26: MIAMI



Nov. 2: at Georgia Tech



Nov. 14: NORTH CAROLINA (Thurs.)



Nov. 23: at Virginia Tech



Nov. 30: BOSTON COLLEGE



Syracuse

Aug. 31: at Liberty



Sept. 7: at Maryland



Sept. 14: CLEMSON



Sept. 21: WESTERN MICHIGAN



Sept. 28: HOLY CROSS



Oct. 10: at NC State (Thurs.)



Oct. 18: PITT (Fri.)



Oct. 26: at Florida State



Nov. 2: BOSTON COLLEGE



Nov. 16: at Duke



Nov. 23: at Louisville



Nov. 30: WAKE FOREST



Virginia

Aug. 31: at Pitt



Sept. 6: WILLIAM & MARY (Fri.)



Sept. 14: FLORIDA STATE



Sept. 21: OLD DOMINION



Sept. 28: at Notre Dame



Oct. 11: at Miami (Fri.)



Oct. 19: DUKE



Oct. 26: at Louisville



Nov. 2 : at North Carolina



Nov. 9: GEORGIA TECH



Nov. 23: LIBERTY



Nov. 29: VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)



Virginia Tech

Aug. 31: at Boston College



Sept. 7: OLD DOMINION



Sept. 14: FURMAN



Sept. 27: DUKE (Fri.)



Oct. 5: at Miami



Oct. 12: RHODE ISLAND



Oct. 19: NORTH CAROLINA



Nov. 2: at Notre Dame



Nov. 9: WAKE FOREST



Nov. 16: at Georgia Tech



Nov. 23: PITT



Nov. 29: at Virginia (Fri.)



Wake Forest