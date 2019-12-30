2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas football.
The Pac-12 meets the Big 12 when the No. 11 Utah Utes square off against the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the 2019 Alamo Bowl. The Utes (11-2) are coming off a 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game that knocked them out of a possible College Football Playoff berth, but are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games. The Longhorns (7-5), who were ranked in the top 10 in the preseason, will close out a year that began with much higher aspirations.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are seven-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Texas odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 55. Before you lock in your Texas vs. Utah picks or 2019 Alamo Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.
A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 on his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Longhorns. He is 14-3 on his last 17 picks involving Texas, and anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas vs. Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Utah vs. Texas:
- Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7
- Texas vs. Utah over-under: 55 points
- Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222
- UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)
- TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)
Why Utah can cover
Nagel knows that the Utes have one of the best defenses in the country. They lead the country in rushing defense (70.3 yards allowed per game), rank No. 3 in total defense (256.2 yards) and are No. 6 in scoring defense (13.2 points per game). Utah's unit will be the best defense that Texas has faced this season by far.
In addition, Nagel has factored in that Utah's Tyler Huntley has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. The senior has completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 2,966 yards and 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also has 88 carries for 257 yards and five scores. For his efforts, he was named the Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Why Texas can cover
Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.
In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.
How to make Utah vs. Texas picks
We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical x-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who wins the Alamo Bowl 2019 between Utah and Texas? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Utah spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 14-3 on Longhorns picks.
