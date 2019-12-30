2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games

The Pac-12 meets the Big 12 when the No. 11 Utah Utes square off against the Texas Longhorns on New Year's Eve in the 2019 Alamo Bowl. The Utes (11-2) are coming off a 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game that knocked them out of a possible College Football Playoff berth, but are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games. The Longhorns (7-5), who were ranked in the top 10 in the preseason, will close out a year that began with much higher aspirations.

Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7

Texas vs. Utah over-under: 55 points

Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222

UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)

TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)

Why Utah can cover

Nagel knows that the Utes have one of the best defenses in the country. They lead the country in rushing defense (70.3 yards allowed per game), rank No. 3 in total defense (256.2 yards) and are No. 6 in scoring defense (13.2 points per game). Utah's unit will be the best defense that Texas has faced this season by far.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Utah's Tyler Huntley has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. The senior has completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 2,966 yards and 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also has 88 carries for 257 yards and five scores. For his efforts, he was named the Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.

