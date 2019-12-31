2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from proven expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas football.
The Utah Utes will try to finish with 12 wins for the third time in school history when they take on the Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve in San Antonio. The Utes (11-2) previously had 12-win seasons in 2004 and 2008. This season, they are coming off a 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and went 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (7-5) will make their third straight bowl appearance under coach Tom Herman, and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Utes are seven-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Texas odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before you lock in your Texas vs. Utah picks or 2019 Alamo Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.
A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 on his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Longhorns. He is 14-3 on his last 17 picks involving Texas, and anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas vs. Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Utah vs. Texas:
- Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7
- Texas vs. Utah over-under: 54.5 points
- Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222
- UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)
- TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)
Why Utah can cover
Nagel knows that Utes coach Kyle Whittingham is a master at preparing his team for bowl games. He is 11-2 all-time in bowls at Utah, while his 84.6 winning percentage is the second-best in NCAA history. In addition, his 11 bowl wins are tied for second among active coaches.
Nagel also has factored in that Texas' coaching staff has gone through a major overhaul. Since the end of the regular season, coach Tom Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and two other assistants and reassigned offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Members of the current staff will fill in for the departed assistants.
Why Texas can cover
Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.
In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.
How to make Utah vs. Texas picks
We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical x-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who wins the Alamo Bowl 2019 between Utah and Texas? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Utah spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 14-3 on Longhorns picks.
