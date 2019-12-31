2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from proven expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games

The Utah Utes will try to finish with 12 wins for the third time in school history when they take on the Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Alamo Bowl on New Year's Eve in San Antonio. The Utes (11-2) previously had 12-win seasons in 2004 and 2008. This season, they are coming off a 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and went 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (7-5) will make their third straight bowl appearance under coach Tom Herman, and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7

Texas vs. Utah over-under: 54.5 points

Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222

UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)

TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)

Why Utah can cover

Nagel knows that Utes coach Kyle Whittingham is a master at preparing his team for bowl games. He is 11-2 all-time in bowls at Utah, while his 84.6 winning percentage is the second-best in NCAA history. In addition, his 11 bowl wins are tied for second among active coaches.

Nagel also has factored in that Texas' coaching staff has gone through a major overhaul. Since the end of the regular season, coach Tom Herman fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and two other assistants and reassigned offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Members of the current staff will fill in for the departed assistants.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.

