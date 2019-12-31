2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from top expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games

The Utah Utes will try to bounce back from a loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game when they square off with the Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve. The Utes (11-2) were in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but were blown out by Oregon, 37-15, in the conference title game. Utah is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (7-5) are playing in the Alamo Bowl for the fourth time and are 2-1 in the three previous appearances.

The Utes are seven-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Texas odds after the spread opened at 6.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 on his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Longhorns. He is 14-3 on his last 17 picks involving Texas.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas vs. Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Utah vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7

Texas vs. Utah over-under: 55 points

Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222

UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)

TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)

Why Utah can cover

Nagel knows that the Big 12 has had a poor bowl season so far. Entering Tuesday, the conference is winless in three bowl games, with Oklahoma State losing to Texas A&M, Iowa State losing to Notre Dame, and Oklahoma being blown out by LSU. The combined score in those three losses was 120-58.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Utah has dominated on both sides of the ball this season. The Utes are 10th in the country in offensive yards per play (6.75) and fourth in defensive yards per play (4.40). Utah, Clemson and Ohio State are the only ranked FBS teams to appear in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive yards per play.

Why Texas can cover

Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.

How to make Utah vs. Texas picks

