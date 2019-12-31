2019 Alamo Bowl odds, line: Texas vs. Utah picks, predictions from top expert who's 14-3 on Longhorns games
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Texas football.
The Utah Utes will try to bounce back from a loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game when they square off with the Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve. The Utes (11-2) were in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but were blown out by Oregon, 37-15, in the conference title game. Utah is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games. Meanwhile, the Longhorns (7-5) are playing in the Alamo Bowl for the fourth time and are 2-1 in the three previous appearances.
The Utes are seven-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Texas odds after the spread opened at 6.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 55. Before you lock in your Texas vs. Utah picks and 2019 Alamo Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.
A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel was SportsLine's top college football analyst last season. This year, he is 72-57 on his last 129 college football picks. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Longhorns. He is 14-3 on his last 17 picks involving Texas, and anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Texas vs. Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Utah vs. Texas:
- Texas vs. Utah spread: Utes -7
- Texas vs. Utah over-under: 55 points
- Texas vs. Utah money line: Utes -273, Longhorns +222
- UTAH: QB Tyler Huntley ranks fifth in the country in passing efficiency (181.9)
- TEX: WR Devin Duvernay leads the nation in receptions per game (8.6)
Why Utah can cover
Nagel knows that the Big 12 has had a poor bowl season so far. Entering Tuesday, the conference is winless in three bowl games, with Oklahoma State losing to Texas A&M, Iowa State losing to Notre Dame, and Oklahoma being blown out by LSU. The combined score in those three losses was 120-58.
In addition, Nagel has factored in that Utah has dominated on both sides of the ball this season. The Utes are 10th in the country in offensive yards per play (6.75) and fourth in defensive yards per play (4.40). Utah, Clemson and Ohio State are the only ranked FBS teams to appear in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive yards per play.
Why Texas can cover
Even so, the Utes are not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Texas vs. Utah spread in the Alamo Bowl 2019. The Longhorns have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They average 468.2 yards and 35.0 points per game, which ranks 15th and 17th in the nation, respectively.
In addition, Nagel has factored in that Texas coach Tom Herman excels when given more than one week to prepare. Including his two years as coach at Houston, Herman's teams are 8-1 when he has more than seven days to prepare. That includes a 2-0 record at Texas in bowl games.
How to make Utah vs. Texas picks
We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but he also has isolated a critical x-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who wins the Alamo Bowl 2019 between Utah and Texas? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Utah spread to back, all from the acclaimed expert who is 14-3 on Longhorns picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Texas vs. Utah, Alamo Bowl pick
The Longhorns and Utes will finish off 2019 on New Year's Eve deep in the heart of Texas
-
Cincinnati vs. BC, Birmingham Bowl pick
Cincinnati will face a Boston College team led by an interim coach and lacking its best player
-
Tennessee vs. Indiana, Gator Bowl pick
The Volunteers and Hoosiers will tee it up in Jacksonville in one of the most intriguing games...
-
GSU vs. Wyoming, Arizona Bowl pick
It's been a wild ride for both the Panthers and Cowboys, so naturally their seasons end in...
-
WATCH: Bowden's go-ahead TD vs. VT
Kentucky stormed back to beat Virginia Tech behind a huge day from Lynn Bowden
-
Navy vs. Kansas State, Liberty Bowl pick
Coming off their big Army-Navy Game win, the Midshipmen meet the Wildcats in Memphis
-
Florida takes down UVa in Orange Bowl
The Gators were in control most of the way as they earned a second straight New Year's Six...
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
Texas vs. Utah live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Texas vs. Utah football game