2019 Arizona Bowl odds, line: Wyoming vs. Georgia State picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

Two strong ground games collide when the Wyoming Cowboys and Georgia State Panthers face off on Tuesday in the 2019 Arizona Bowl. Both teams are 7-5 and both have lost three of their last four, but the Cowboys average 208.5 yards per game on the ground, while the Panthers put up 245.2. Georgia State comes in off a 38-10 loss to in-state rival and conference foe Georgia Southern, while Wyoming couldn't outrun Air Force in a 20-6 loss. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The Cowboys are seven-point favorites in the latest Wyoming vs. Georgia State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread: Cowboys -7

Wyoming vs. Georgia State over-under: 48.5

Wyoming vs. Georgia State money line: Cowboys -267, Panthers +215

WYO: RB Xazavian Valladay has run for 763 yards over the past six games.

GSU: RB Tra Barnett has topped 100 rushing yards in six of the past eight.

Why Wyoming can cover

The model knows the Cowboys are 8-1 against the spread in nine games against the Sun Belt and the offense runs the ball nearly two-thirds of the time. Running back Xazavian Valladay has rushed for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns, and Wyoming averages 4.7 yards per carry as a team. Freshman Levi Williams is expected to make his second start with Sean Chambers out with a knee injury, and he rushed for 79 yards in the loss to Air Force.

As good as the run offense has been, the run defense has been even better for Wyoming, which went 4-2 against the spread as a favorite this season. The Cowboys are sixth in the nation against the run, allowing just 99.4 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Logan Wilson is the heart of the unit, posting 98 tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Safety Alijah Halliburton also provides support, leading the team with 119 tackles (11th in FBS).

Why Georgia State can cover

The Cowboys are grounded on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Wyoming vs. Georgia State spread in the Arizona Bowl 2019. The Panthers are 3-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season and can get it done with the running game as well. Senior running back Tra Barnett is 11th in the nation in rushing with 1,389 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Dan Ellington has rushed for 598 and thrown for 2,291, completing 65 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns. Destin Coates and Seth Paige each have rushed for more than 400 yards and have a combined 11 TDs.

Georgia State is 2-1-1 against the spread following a loss this season and the defense has a strong quartet in linebackers Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Victor Heyward, Jhi'Shawn Taylor and Zach Dixon. Defensive end Hardrick Willis had a sack against Air Force to give him a team-high 4.5, and Stephens-McQueen leads the team with 97 tackles and has two interceptions.

