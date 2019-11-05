2019 Army vs Navy Game: Date, location, TV channel, live stream, how to watch online, start time

The most celebrated tradition in college football will continue in 2019 when the Army-Navy Game finishes the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The two historic rivals will meet for the 120th time with Navy leading the all-time series 60-52-7. Army won last season's meeting 17-10.

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will be available on CBS and stream live for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. A direct streaming link will be provided in the fall. For those wanting to watch on connected TV devices, you may stream through CBS All Access.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com

Additional Preview Programming on CBS Sports Network presented by USAA

Army-Navy Special Premiere -- Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Army-Navy March On -- Dec. 14 at noon ET

Army-Navy Tailgate -- Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Storylines

Army West Point: Coming off an impressive 2018 season in which Army stunned the college football world by going 11-2 and ended the season with nine straight wins, it looked like the Black Knights were poised to break out again in 2019. Army took Michigan to the limit with the Wolverines barely surviving 24-21 in overtime, but after starting the season 3-1, it has struggled to find its footing. The Black Knights were winless in the month of October and enter the final few weeks of the regular season looking to get back on track before the all-important year-end meeting in Philadelphia. Army has its three-game winning streak over Navy to defend, the first such streak for the Black Knights since it won five in a row from 1992-96.

Navy: Ken Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, posting a record of 87-58 through his first 11 seasons with the Midshipmen. That's 32 more wins than George Welsh (1973-1981) had as the second-winningest coach in program history. But Navy struggled in 2018 to its worst season under Niumatolo (3-10). That is not the case in 2019 as the Midshipmen have been nearly the opposite of the Black Knights, going undefeated in the month of October and reentering the AP Top 25. The schedule is exceedingly tough down the stretch, however, as Navy plays Notre Dame, SMU and Houston over the final month of the season before it looks to get back to its winning ways against Army.