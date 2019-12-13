2019 Army vs. Navy Game: Prediction, picks, odds, line, spread, kickoff time, date, watch live online

The most celebrated tradition in college football continues this week as the annual Army-Navy Game wraps up the 2019 regular season on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Philadelphia. Though Army won last season's meeting 17-10 and enters Saturday on a rare three-game winning streak, it is Navy that leads the all-time series 60-52-7 as these historic rivals meet for the 120th time.

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will be available on CBS and stream live for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. For those wanting to watch on connected TV devices, you may stream through CBS All-Access.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Join us pregame, halftime and post-game live from Lincoln Financial Field as College Football Today will air live from Philadelphia with Adam Zucker hosting Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones.

Additional preview programming on CBS Sports Network presented by USAA

Army-Navy Special Premiere -- Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Army-Navy March On -- Dec. 14 at noon ET

Army-Navy Tailgate -- Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Storylines

Army West Point: Coming off an impressive 2018 season in which Army stunned the college football world by going 11-2 and ended the season with nine straight wins, it looked like the Black Knights were poised to break out again in 2019. Army took Michigan to the limit with the Wolverines barely surviving 24-21 in overtime, but after starting the season 3-1, it has struggled to find its footing. The Black Knights were winless in the month of October, but rebounded with a much easier November that included wins over UMass and VMI. Now at the end of the season, Army has its three-game winning streak over Navy to defend, the first such streak for the Black Knights since it won five in a row from 1992-96.

Navy: Ken Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in Navy history, posting a record of 87-58 through his first 11 seasons with the Midshipmen. That's 32 more wins than George Welsh (1973-1981) had as the second-winningest coach in program history. But Navy struggled in 2018 to its worst season under Niumatolo (3-10). That is not the case in 2019 as the Midshipmen have been nearly the opposite of the Black Knights, going undefeated in the month of October and reentering the AP Top 25. Though the Midshipmen were blown out by Notre Dame, they followed up with nice wins against SMU and Houston. They will now end their season trying to reestablish their dominance over Army.

Army-Navy Game prediction, picks

Fun fact: Seven of the nine Army-Navy Games in this decade have been decided by a touchdown or less. The only two to get out of hand in Navy's favor came before Army hired Jeff Monken. The Black Knights may have taken a step back this season, but they're not as abysmal as they were pre-Monken. If you give me a double-digit spread for two like teams who run the triple option, I'm going to take the points almost every time. The under (40.5) is absolutely in play, too. Army +10.5