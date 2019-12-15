2019 Army vs. Navy memorable moments: The top plays from the Midshipmen's victory over the Black Knights

Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 304 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as the No. 23 Midshipmen defeated Army 31-7, snapping a three-game losing skid to the Black Knights.

Perry set a record for rushing yards for a Navy player vs. Army in the 120th edition of the storied rivalry as the Midshipmen captured the Commander-in-Chief trophy for the first time since 2015.

Here's a look at the top memorable moments, sponsored by USAA, from the Midshipmen's victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Perry, very good: After Navy went on an impressive 18-play, 78-yard touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Black Knights quarterback Christian Anderson that chewed up almost 11 minutes of the clock, Navy answered quickly.

On the fourth play following Army's touchdown, Perry showed off his wheels by taking off around the right end and sprinting down the sideline for an impressive 55-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7.

Perry later added a 44-yard run as part of his historic day and set school season records for yards rushing (1,587) and total 100-yard games (9) before the game was over.

Navy special: The Midshipmen took their first lead of the game just before halftime, on a play that seemed appropriate at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. On the Army 1-yard line, Navy used a trick play similar to the famed "Philly Special" that the Philadelphia Eagles used to shock the New England Patriots in their victory in Super Bowl LII. Perry ran to the left and then pitched to wide receiver Chance Warren who ran to the right and then lofted a perfect soft pass to fullback Jamale Carothers in the end zone.

The touchdown gave Navy a 14-7 lead and, more importantly, a spark just before the first half came to a close.

Last gasp for Army: With the game slipping away from the Black Knights, the Navy defense came up with a big play that effectively clinched the victory for the Midshipmen.

With just over 5 minutes remaining and Navy leading 24-7, Midshipmen sophomore defensive tackle J'arius Warren stripped the ball from Army fullback Connor Slomka and recovered the fumble at the Army 44-yard line.

Navy converted the turnover for its final points of the day when Perry scored his second touchdown of the game on a 15-yard run to give the Midshipmen a 31-7 lead with 1:42 remaining in the game.