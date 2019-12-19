2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, line: Buffalo vs. Charlotte picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 roll

Two teams that overcame slow starts to the season clash on Friday when the Charlotte 49ers meet the Buffalo Bulls in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl in Nassau. It's the first game of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. The Bulls (7-5) overcame a 2-4 start to the season, winning five of six including their last two, while the 49ers (7-5) rebounded after only winning two of their first seven games. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET from Thomas Robinson Stadium, and Buffalo is making its fourth bowl appearance and second in a row.

The Bulls are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Charlotte odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5, down sharply after opening at 58.

Buffalo vs. Charlotte spread: Buffalo -6.5

Buffalo vs. Charlotte over-under: 51.5 points

Buffalo vs. Charlotte money line: Buffalo -239, Charlotte +192

BUF: Averaging 254.3 rushing yards per game

CHA: Averaging 31.6 points per game

The model knows Buffalo's offensive line has been nothing short of special. With sophomores Jaret Patterson (1,626 yards) and Kevin Marks (1,008), the Bulls have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same backfield for the first time in school history. Buffalo has shattered its single-season rushing total with 3,241 yards, nearly 600 over the record set last year in 14 games. The Bulls' line also ranks second in the nation by allowing just eight sacks this season.

Although the Bulls have bashed opposing defenses with the running game, sophomore quarterback Kyle Vantrease can also do damage through the air. He has completed 93-of-155 passes for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once. In the season-finale against Bowling Green, he completed 10-of-14 passes for 131 yards, although he had a streak of four straight games of throwing at least one touchdown pass snapped.

That's because Charlotte leads Conference USA in rushing (213.3) and time of possession (32:25) and ranks in the top four in scoring (31.6) and passing efficiency (149.56). The 49ers rushed for 200 yards eight times and scored 40-plus points three times.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds has had a major offensive impact on the 49ers, completing 166-of-267 passes for 2,366 yards and 21 touchdowns, while carrying 139 times for 757 yards and six TDs. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all but one game and has five TD passes over the past three games.

