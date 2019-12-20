2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, line: Buffalo vs. Charlotte picks, optimal predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The Buffalo Bulls are hoping their fourth bowl game will be a charm when they take on the Charlotte 49ers in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl on Friday. The Bulls (7-5) have lost three previous bowls, including last season's Dollar General Bowl, when they fell to Troy, 42-32. Meanwhile, the 49ers (7-5) are playing past November for the first time in school history. The game will start at 2 p.m. ET from Thomas Robinson Stadium. Buffalo closed the regular season out with an offensive flourish, scoring 43-plus points in four of its final five games.

The Bulls are favored by a touchdown in the latest Buffalo vs. Charlotte odds, up from an open of five, while the over-under is 51.5 after the total opened at 58. Before making any Charlotte vs. Buffalo picks of your own, look at the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Charlotte spread: Buffalo -7

Buffalo vs. Charlotte over-under: 51.5 points

Buffalo vs. Charlotte money line: Buffalo -250, Charlotte +200

BUF: Averaging 254.3 rushing yards per game

CHA: Averaging 31.6 points per game

The model knows Buffalo's defense is one reason for the Bulls' late-season turnaround. The Bulls have recorded 27 sacks over the last seven games, including a season-best five in their last three road games at Akron, Eastern Michigan and Kent State. For the season, Buffalo has 38 sacks to rank first in the MAC and 12th in the country. The Bulls have three players in the top two in the MAC in sacks. Taylor Riggins leads the conference with 8.5, while Ledarius Mack and Malcolm Koonce are tied for second with seven apiece.

Offensively, junior wide receiver Antonio Nunn has become a reliable weapon and leads the team in receptions with 44 for 634 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last five games, he has 23 receptions for 341 yards and three TDs.

But just because the Bulls finished the regular season strong does not guarantee they will cover the Charlotte vs. Buffalo spread in the Bahamas Bowl 2019.

That's because Charlotte, led by first-year coach Will Healy, polished off a perfect November (4-0) and will be playing in December for the first time. The 49ers, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, finished the regular season with a school record in overall wins (seven) and conference victories (five).

Senior running back Benny LeMay, who has 3,187 career rushing yards, joined Kalif Phillips (4,020) as the only 49ers who have eclipsed the 3,000-yard plateau. LeMay (1,037) has had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is the first Charlotte player to reach that milestone in two different years.

