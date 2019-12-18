2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, line: Buffalo vs. Charlotte picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

Teams seeking their first-ever bowl victory meet in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl when the Buffalo Bulls battle the Charlotte 49ers. The Bulls (7-5), who tied with Ohio and Kent State for second in the MAC East at 5-3, have won two straight, while the 49ers (7-5) have won five in a row. Friday's kickoff from Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau is set for 2 p.m. ET, and this will be the first meeting between the schools.

Buffalo vs. Charlotte spread: Buffalo -6.5

Buffalo vs. Charlotte over-under: 51.5 points

Buffalo vs. Charlotte money line: Buffalo -239, Charlotte +192

BUF: Averaging 254.3 rushing yards per game

CHA: Averaging 31.6 points per game

The model knows Buffalo, which won 10 games a year ago, has won seven or more games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1958 and 1959. Fifth-year coach Lance Leipold is 30-32 at Buffalo and 140-38 in 13 years of coaching. The Bulls are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall.

Offensively, Buffalo is led by sophomore running back Jaret Patterson, who has rushed 280 times for 1,626 yards and 17 touchdowns. In the regular-season finale against Bowling Green, he carried 26 times for 298 yards and scored six times. It was his fifth straight game rushing for 100 yards and second consecutive game with at least four touchdowns.

That's because Charlotte leads Conference USA in rushing (213.3) and time of possession (32:25) and ranks in the top four in scoring (31.6) and passing efficiency (149.56). The 49ers rushed for 200 yards eight times and scored 40-plus points three times.

Sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds has had a major offensive impact on the 49ers, completing 166-of-267 passes for 2,366 yards and 21 touchdowns, while carrying 139 times for 757 yards and six TDs. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all but one game and has five TD passes over the past three games.

