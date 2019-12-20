2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, line: Buffalo vs. Charlotte picks, top predictions from model on 8-2 roll

Two teams that have gotten their offenses rolling meet when the Buffalo Bulls and Charlotte 49ers battle in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl on Friday. The 49ers (7-5), fourth in the East Division of Conference USA, are averaging 32.6 points per game over their last five games, all wins. The Bulls (7-5), tied for second in the MAC East, are averaging 38.7 over their last six games, going 5-1 over that span. The game from Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau will kick off at 2 p.m. ET, and this is Charlotte's first bowl appearance in the program's seven-year football history at the FBS level.

The Bulls are favored by 6.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Charlotte odds, while the over-under is 51.5 after the total opened at 58. Before making any Charlotte vs. Buffalo picks of your own, look at the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Charlotte spread: Buffalo -6.5

Buffalo vs. Charlotte over-under: 51.5 points

Buffalo vs. Charlotte money line: Buffalo -239, Charlotte +192

BUF: Averaging 254.3 rushing yards per game

CHA: Averaging 31.6 points per game

The model knows Buffalo's offensive line has been nothing short of special. With sophomores Jaret Patterson (1,626 yards) and Kevin Marks (1,008), the Bulls have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same backfield for the first time in school history. Buffalo has shattered its single-season rushing total with 3,241 yards, nearly 600 over the record set last year in 14 games. The Bulls' line also ranks second in the nation by allowing just eight sacks this season.

Although the Bulls have bashed opposing defenses with the run game, sophomore quarterback Kyle Vantrease can also do damage through the air. He has completed 93-of-155 passes for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted just once. In the season-finale against Bowling Green, he completed 10-of-14 passes for 131 yards, although he had a streak of four straight games of throwing at least one touchdown pass snapped.

But just because the Bulls finished the regular season strong does not guarantee they will cover the Charlotte vs. Buffalo spread in the Bahamas Bowl 2019.

That's because Charlotte, led by first-year coach Will Healy, polished off a perfect November (4-0) and will be playing in December for the first time. The 49ers, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, finished the regular season with a school record in overall wins (seven) and conference victories (five).

Senior running back Benny LeMay, who has 3,187 career rushing yards, joined Kalif Phillips (4,020) as the only 49ers who have eclipsed the 3,000-yard plateau. LeMay (1,037) has had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is the first Charlotte player to reach that milestone in two different years.

