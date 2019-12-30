2019 Belk Bowl odds, line, spread: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1

The Virginia Tech Hokies will be put to the test defensively when they face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Belk Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for noon ET. Virginia Tech (8-4) has won six of its last eight contests and is appearing in a bowl game for the 27th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the nation. The Hokies, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games, rank fourth in the ACC in run defense with an average of 123.3 yards allowed.

They'll need to come up with a strong performance against Kentucky (7-5), which is fourth in the nation with 274.4 yards on the ground per game. The Wildcats posted their third straight victory on Nov. 30, a 45-13 rout of Louisville in which they ran for a school-record 517 yards. The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky odds. Before finalizing your Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech picks, make sure to see the latest 2019 Belk Bowl predictions from SportsLine's resident Hokies expert, Zack Cimini.

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky spread: Hokies -2.5

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky over-under: 46.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky money line: Hokies -137, Wildcats +115

VT: TE James Mitchell has scored four touchdowns on five carries this season

UK: QB Lynn Bowden Jr. has six 100-yard rushing performances

Cimini knows the Hokies have held their last three opponents under 100 yards on the ground and haven't allowed a rushing touchdown in those contests. In fact, only three of their last eight foes have hit triple-digit rushing yards. Virginia Tech has posted 25 consecutive victories when allowing 17 points or fewer, including six this season.

Hendon Hooker had a career day in the Hokies' 39-30 loss at Virginia on Nov. 29, completing 18-of-30 passes for 311 yards. The sophomore had his streak of 124 consecutive attempts without an interception snapped, but has racked up 1,126 yards with 10 touchdowns and no picks in his six wins as Virginia Tech's starting quarterback this year. Hooker also has rushed for 266 yards and four scores in those victories.

Even though they have performed well against the run, the Hokies are no guarantee to win or cover the Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky spread in Tuesday's Belk Bowl 2019.

That's because the Wildcats have rushed for over 400 yards in their last three contests. They have recorded a total of 3,293 yards on the ground, breaking the school record of 3,124 set in 1974. Kentucky ran for six touchdowns against Louisville to increase its season total to a school-record 33 rushing scores.

Bowden recorded a career-high 284 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, finishing 15 shy of the school mark set by Moe Williams against South Carolina in September 1995. The junior, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback earlier this year due to injuries, is the only player in the nation to lead his team in rushing (1,235 yards) and receiving (348). Bowden has gained 1,136 of those rushing yards since changing positions, breaking Kentucky's record for most by a signal-caller in a season previously held by Mike Fanuzzi (909 in 1974).

