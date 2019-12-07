2019 Big 12 Championship Game odds, line: Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, best predictions from expert who's 11-3

The 2019 Big 12 Championship Game will mark the 11th appearance for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Baylor Bears hope to make the most of their first berth in the title contest. The teams meet Saturday for the conference title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1) have won nine Big 12 titles, including the past two championship games following a seven-year hiatus in the contest. With one more, they will be under consideration for their fourth appearance in the College Football Playoff. But upstart No. 7 Baylor, which won just one game two seasons ago, has major aspirations of its own. The Bears (11-1, 8-1) lost the first meeting with Oklahoma 34-31 after squandering a 25-point lead. They now have an opportunity to even the score with the Sooners while winning their first conference championship and making their own case for a playoff berth. The Sooners are 8.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 66 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine handicapper Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time with his college football picks. He's on a blistering roll again in 2019, going 27-14-1 on his college football best bets. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these Big 12 programs, posting a record of 11-3 on picks involving the Bears or Sooners over the past two seasons.

In the first matchup between these teams, Sallee told SportsLine members that Baylor (+10) would push Oklahoma to the wire with a chance to win outright. The spread was never threatened and his followers picked up another easy winner. Anybody who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Oklahoma vs. Baylor from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several college football lines and trends for Baylor vs. Oklahoma:

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -8.5

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over-under: 66 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -325, Baylor +260

BAY: Bears have covered eight of their last nine games against opponents with winning records.

OKLA: Sooners have covered their last four games played in December.

One area in which the Sooners have a clear advantage over Baylor is in championship pedigree and experience. They have a 9-1 record in Big 12 title games and have won the past two played at AT&T Stadium. They also have participated in 10 of the past 14 conference championship contests. Oklahoma also has reached the four-team playoff in three of its first five years of existence.

Moreover, quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the most successful big-game players in college football history. The Heisman candidate went 2-0 in SEC title games while under center for Alabama and also has started two national title games. Last year, he came off the bench to replace an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Crimson Tide to two touchdowns, scoring the game winner on a 15-yard run with a minute left in the Tide's 35-28 victory over Georgia.

Even so, the powerful Sooners aren't assured of covering the Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread against a Bears club that would love to get revenge with the highest of stakes on the table.

The Bears suffered bitter disappointment from the loss that ruined their undefeated season in a game they controlled much of the way. But coach Matt Rhule insisted his team would recover, and the players have responded.

In a potential letdown spot the following week, Baylor steamrolled Texas 24-10 and shut down all hope for upstart Kansas last Saturday in a 61-6 road victory. The Bears finished with the Big 12's top-rated defense, allowing just 18.4 points per game.

Sallee is leaning under and has also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Baylor vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the accomplished Big 12 expert who is hitting nearly 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.