2019 Big 12 Championship Game odds, line: Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, predictions from expert who's 11-3

As most college football observers anticipated, the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners will meet on Saturday in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game. Kickoff is set for noon ET from AT&T Stadium. The winner not only takes home the conference crown, but could also be under consideration for a berth in the College Football Playoff. The rematch comes three weeks after Oklahoma defeated Baylor, 34-31, in one of the most memorable games of the season. The Sooners (11-1, 8-1) overcame a 25-point deficit and kicked a 31-yard field goal in the waning moments to complete the comeback. The Bears (11-1, 8-1) responded with blowouts of Texas and Kansas to reach the title game, while Oklahoma topped rival Oklahoma State to cap its regular season. The Sooners are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 64 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds. Before you make any Baylor vs. Oklahoma picks and 2019 Big 12 Championship Game predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Big 12 expert, Barrett Sallee, has to say. Get the pick now.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ.

Sallee has been on the pulse of these Big 12 programs, posting a record of 11-3 on picks involving the Bears or Sooners over the past two seasons.

In the first matchup between these teams, Baylor (+10) pushed Oklahoma to the wire with a chance to win outright.

Here are several betting angles for Baylor vs. Oklahoma:

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -9

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over-under: 64 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -325, Baylor +260

BAY: Bears have covered eight of their last nine games against opponents with winning records.

OKLA: Sooners have covered their last four games played in December.

Salle knows the Sooners must win, and likely look dominant in doing so, in order to be considered for a return trip to the four-team College Football Playoff. They warmed up with a solid road win over an Oklahoma State club that was eager to spoil the party with an upset.

But Oklahoma dominated from the outset and never let up, scoring on four first-half possessions and taking a 20-13 halftime lead. Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts opened the scoring with a 28-yard run as part of another standout performance.

The quarterback was an efficient 13-of-16 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown while rushing 16 times for 61 yards and a score. The Sooners pounded out 283 rushing yards, led by Kennedy Brooks, who had 160 on 22 carries and a touchdown.

Even so, the powerful Sooners aren't assured of covering the Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread against a Bears club that would love to get revenge with the highest of stakes on the table.

The Bears suffered bitter disappointment from the loss that ruined their undefeated season in a game they controlled much of the way. But coach Matt Rhule insisted his team would recover, and the players have responded.

In a potential letdown spot the following week, Baylor steamrolled Texas 24-10 and shut down all hope for upstart Kansas last Saturday in a 61-6 road victory. The Bears finished with the Big 12's top-rated defense, allowing just 18.4 points per game.

Sallee has broken down this matchup and identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Baylor vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the accomplished Big 12 expert who is hitting nearly 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.