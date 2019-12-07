2019 Big 12 Championship Game odds, line: Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, top predictions from expert who's 11-3

Baylor and Oklahoma provided one of the most exciting games of the college football season when they met three weeks ago. Their anticipated sequel comes Saturday in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game. Kickoff is set for noon ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner will lay claim to the conference crown and also make a strong case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff, likely for the fourth and final spot. In the first meeting, the Sooners (11-1, 8-1) overcame a three-touchdown halftime deficit in Waco to hand the Bears (11-1, 8-1) their lone defeat of the season. Baylor has since responded with a pair of blowout victories over Texas and Kansas. The Sooners are nine-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 65 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, you need to see the college football predictions from SportsLine college football analyst Barrett Sallee, given his track record involving these teams.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS writer and analyst hosts shows on SiriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ, as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered big-time with his college football picks. He's on a blistering roll again in 2019, going 27-14-1 on his college football best bets. What's more, he has been on the pulse of these Big 12 programs, posting a record of 11-3 on picks involving the Bears or Sooners over the past two seasons.

In the first matchup between these teams, Sallee told SportsLine members that Baylor (+10) would push Oklahoma to the wire with a chance to win outright. The spread was never threatened and his followers picked up another easy winner. Anybody who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Oklahoma vs. Baylor from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several betting lines and trends for Baylor vs. Oklahoma:

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -9

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over-under: 65 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -325, Baylor +260

BAY: Bears have covered eight of their last nine games against opponents with winning records.

OKLA: Sooners have covered their last four games played in December.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told the media this week that although the same two teams are involved, the rematch with Baylor will have several different dynamics. He pointed out that, unlike the first meeting, Baylor won't have home-field advantage and his team won't have to navigate a road environment. He also noted the championship stakes leaves little chance for the Sooners to take their opponent for granted.

Riley mentioned the first matchup was marred by the Sooners performing poorly in the first half in regard to things they can control. Lack of discipline led to multiple penalties that killed a handful of early drives. Poor ball security led to turnovers that allowed Baylor to turn short fields into touchdowns and take command. Those issues were addressed at halftime and the refocused Sooners mounted the largest comeback in program history. Jalen Hurts finished that game with 297 yards of passing and four touchdowns.

Even so, the powerful Sooners aren't assured of covering the Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread against a Bears club that would love to get revenge with the highest of stakes on the table.

The Bears suffered bitter disappointment from the loss that ruined their undefeated season in a game they controlled much of the way. But coach Matt Rhule insisted his team would recover, and the players have responded.

In a potential letdown spot the following week, Baylor steamrolled Texas 24-10 and shut down all hope for upstart Kansas last Saturday in a 61-6 road victory. The Bears finished with the Big 12's top-rated defense, allowing just 18.4 points per game.

Sallee is leaning under and has also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Baylor vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the accomplished Big 12 expert who is hitting nearly 80 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.