2019 Big Ten Championship Game odds, line: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, predictions from proven computer

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes look to continue their dominance over the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers when the conference rivals meet on Saturday in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) has won each of its last seven meetings with the Badgers, including conference title matchups in 2014 and 2017. The Buckeyes, who are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 contests, have scored at least 30 points in five of the victories. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) has captured the Big Ten crown twice since the championship game debuted in 2011 but has lost each of its last three appearances. The Buckeyes are 16-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 57.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed Ohio State vs. Wisconsin from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Buckeyes -16

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 57.5 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Buckeyes -727, Badgers +494

OSU: WR Chris Olave has seven touchdowns in his last six games

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor leads nation with 25 total touchdowns

The model knows the Buckeyes are 60-18-5 in the all-time series against Wisconsin after posting a 38-7 win at home on Oct. 26. J.K. Dobbins, who is second on Ohio State's career rushing list with 4,113 yards, gained 163 and scored twice in the triumph. The junior ranks fourth in the nation in both rushing yards (1,657) and yards per game (138.1) this season.

Justin Fields threw for 302 yards in last Saturday's 56-27 victory at Michigan for the second 300-yard passing performance of his career, with both instances coming over his last three games. The sophomore recorded four touchdown passes for the fifth time this year in the contest, giving him 37 -- the second-highest single-season amount in school history. Senior wide receiver K.J. Hill has made at least one catch in 46 consecutive games and needs four receptions to pass David Boston (191) for first place on the Buckeyes' all-time list.

Despite their dominance, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game 2019.

The Badgers are pinning their hopes on Taylor, who needs 68 yards to become the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 in a career. The 20-year-old also would be the first ever to reach the plateau by the end of his junior season. Taylor ranks second in the nation with 1,761 rushing yards and a 146.8 average.

Wisconsin also will need a clutch performance from Jack Coan in order to pull off the upset. The junior quarterback recorded 280 passing yards in the win over Minnesota, his second-highest total of the season and the most by the Badgers in a Big Ten game since registering 281 on Oct. 24, 2015 against Illinois. Coan has thrown a touchdown pass in eight consecutive contests.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wisconsin vs. Ohio State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.