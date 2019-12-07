2019 Big Ten Championship Game odds, line: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes attempt to extend their winning streak to 19 games when they battle the 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0) are seeking their third straight conference crown and the 38th in school history as they make their fifth appearance in the title game since it began in 2011. Ohio State, which is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 contests, has defeated the Badgers in their previous two meetings for the conference championship. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) is vying for its 15th conference crown overall and first since winning three in a row from 2010-12. The Buckeyes are 16-point favorites, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 57 in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks of your own.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Buckeyes -16

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 57 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Buckeyes -760, Badgers +510

OSU: WR Chris Olave has seven touchdowns in his last six games

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor leads nation with 25 total touchdowns

The model knows the Buckeyes have won their last seven meetings with the Badgers, including a 38-7 victory at home on Oct. 26. Ohio State allowed only 191 total yards in that game as running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while defensive end Chase Young registered four sacks. Saturday's contest will mark the second time in school history the Buckeyes will have faced an opponent twice in a season (UCLA in 1975).

Dobbins gained a personal-best 211 yards in last Saturday's 56-27 win at Michigan to increase his career total to 4,113 and pass Ezekiel Elliott (3,961) for second place on Ohio State's all-time list. Young had his streak of 11 straight games with a sack halted by the Wolverines, but has set a school record with 16.5 this season. The junior has joined Mike Vrabel as the only players in Buckeyes history to reach double-digit sacks in multiple campaigns after registering 10.5 in 2018.

Despite their dominance, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game 2019.

The Badgers are pinning their hopes on Taylor, who needs 68 yards to become the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 in a career. The 20-year-old also would be the first ever to reach the plateau by the end of his junior season. Taylor ranks second in the nation with 1,761 rushing yards and a 146.8 average.

Wisconsin also will need a clutch performance from Jack Coan in order to pull off the upset. The junior quarterback recorded 280 passing yards in the win over Minnesota, his second-highest total of the season and the most by the Badgers in a Big Ten game since registering 281 on Oct. 24, 2015 against Illinois. Coan has thrown a touchdown pass in eight consecutive contests.

