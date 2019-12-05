2019 Big Ten Championship Game odds, line: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks, predictions from top model

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes seek their third consecutive conference title when they take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) posted a 45-24 victory over Northwestern for the crown last season after topping the Badgers, 27-21, a year earlier. The Buckeyes, who are 10-1 against the spread versus teams with a winning record, also rolled past Wisconsin, 59-0, for the Big Ten title in 2014. The Badgers (10-2, 7-2) are competing for the crown for the sixth time in the nine-year history of the conference championship game, but have lost their last three appearances after emerging victorious in 2011 and 2012. The Buckeyes are 16.5-point favorites and the over-under is 56 in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds. You'll want to see the latest 2019 Big Ten Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Wisconsin vs. Ohio State picks.

Now, the model has analyzed Ohio State vs. Wisconsin from every angle.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Buckeyes -16.5

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 56 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Buckeyes -800, Badgers +550

OSU: WR Chris Olave has seven touchdowns in his last six games

WIS: RB Jonathan Taylor leads nation with 25 total touchdowns

The model knows that the Buckeyes, 7-5 favorites to win the College Football Playoff in the latest college football futures odds, are a force with which to be reckoned, as they enter this matchup on an 18-game winning streak. Ohio State ranks first in the nation in scoring offense (49.9 points) and has rushed for at least 200 yards in every game. J.K. Dobbins leads the Buckeyes' ground attack with 1,657 yards, fourth in the country.

Ohio State is fourth in the nation in scoring defense (11.8 points). The Buckeyes are one sack away from matching the team mark of 51 set in 2000, while defensive end Chase Young has registered a single-season school-record 16.5 in 10 contests.

Despite their dominance, the Buckeyes are not guaranteed to cover the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game 2019.

The Badgers are pinning their hopes on Taylor, who needs 68 yards to become the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 in a career. The 20-year-old also would be the first ever to reach the plateau by the end of his junior season. Taylor ranks second in the nation with 1,761 rushing yards and a 146.8 average.

Wisconsin also will need a clutch performance from Jack Coan in order to pull off the upset. The junior quarterback recorded 280 passing yards in the win over Minnesota, his second-highest total of the season and the most by the Badgers in a Big Ten game since registering 281 on Oct. 24, 2015 against Illinois. Coan has thrown a touchdown pass in eight consecutive contests.

