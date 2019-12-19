2019 Boca Raton Bowl odds, line, spread: SMU vs. FAU picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1

Group of Five programs that had breakout seasons collide on Saturday in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl as the Florida Atlantic Owls face the SMU Mustangs. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from FAU Football Stadium. The Conference USA champion Owls (10-3) get a bowl game in their home stadium for the second time in the past three seasons. They routed Akron by 47 in the Boca Raton Bowl two years ago. The high-powered Mustangs contended for the AAC title, but stumbled down the stretch with losses in two of their last four games. They seek their first bowl win since beating Fresno State by 33 in the 2012 Hawaii Bowl.

The Mustangs are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 70 in the latest SMU vs. FAU odds. Before making your SMU vs. Florida Atlantic picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is enjoying an incomparable 2019 college football season for SportsLine members. He's 97-58 on his college football picks against-the-spread, returning a whopping $3,396 to $100 bettors. A former Division I running back, he knows the game from a playing and coaching perspective. Hunt founded Football Gameplan in 2007 and has been producing high-level analysis ever since.

SportsLine's top college football analyst also has had a keen sense for the trajectories of these programs, posting a strong 7-1 record on against-the-spread picks on games involving the Mustangs or Owls over the past two seasons. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on SMU vs. FAU from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds and trends for SMU vs. Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl:

SMU vs. FAU spread: SMU -3

SMU vs. FAU over-under: 70 points

SMU vs. FAU money line: SMU -160, Florida Atlantic +140

SMU: Mustangs have covered in four straight non-conference games.

FAU: Owls are 4-0 ATS against opponents with winning records.

Hunt knows the Mustangs have to prepare for a true road game, as opposed to the standard neutral-site setting for bowl contests. That dynamic shouldn't be a problem seeing as they went 4-2 on the road this season, including wins over in-state rivals TCU and Houston.

Coach Sonny Dykes likes to run the air-raid offense at a blistering pace, and he found the perfect navigator at quarterback in Texas transfer Shane Buechele. The junior has shown solid decision-making and a quick release in leading SMU to 43.2 points per game. Buechele has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,6262 yards and 33 touchdowns against nine interceptions. His quarterback rating is 152.5.

Even so, the high-powered Mustangs aren't assured of covering the Florida Atlantic vs. SMU spread against an FAU club that will be determined to make the most of a bowl game on its home turf.

Hunt knows the Florida Atlantic players must stay focused amid a time of transition. Coach Lane Kiffin has left for the same job at Ole Miss, while former South Florida and Florida State coach Willie Taggart has been hired to lead the program. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer will be the interim coach for the Boca Raton Bowl.

Florida Atlantic lost its first two games to Ohio State and Central Florida, but the high level of competition was a solid primer for conference play. The Owls went on to win 10 of their final 11 contests with an average margin of victory of 23 points. They routed UAB 49-6 in the Conference USA title game behind 267 passing yards and four touchdowns from Chris Robison.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins SMU vs. Florida Atlantic in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Florida Atlantic spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who's 7-1 on picks involving these teams.