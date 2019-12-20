2019 Boca Raton Bowl odds, line, spread: SMU vs. FAU picks, predictions from proven expert who's 7-1

The SMU Mustangs look to spoil the party when they face the Florida Atlantic Owls in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff comes from FAU Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mustangs (10-2) won 10 regular season games for the first time since 1984 and hope to cap their historic season with a bowl win. But their reward was a true road game in a bowl against the Owls (10-3), who won the Conference USA title game in a 49-6 rout of UAB. Florida Atlantic won the Boca Raton Bowl in 2017, while SMU seeks its first bowl victory since 2012.

The Mustangs are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 68.5 in the latest SMU vs. FAU odds after the total opened at 72.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on SMU vs. FAU from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds and trends for SMU vs. Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl:

SMU vs. FAU spread: SMU -3.5

SMU vs. FAU over-under: 68.5 points

SMU vs. FAU money line: SMU -160, Florida Atlantic +140

SMU: Mustangs have covered in four straight non-conference games.

FAU: Owls are 4-0 ATS against opponents with winning records.

Hunt knows the Mustangs have to prepare for a true road game, as opposed to the standard neutral-site setting for bowl contests. That dynamic shouldn't be a problem seeing as they went 4-2 on the road this season, including wins over in-state rivals TCU and Houston.

Coach Sonny Dykes likes to run the air-raid offense at a blistering pace, and he found the perfect navigator at quarterback in Texas transfer Shane Buechele. The junior has shown solid decision-making and a quick release in leading SMU to 43.2 points per game. Buechele has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,6262 yards and 33 touchdowns against nine interceptions. His quarterback rating is 152.5.

Even so, the high-powered Mustangs aren't assured of covering the Florida Atlantic vs. SMU spread against an FAU club that will be determined to make the most of a bowl game on its home turf.

Although Kiffin's teams are historically known for their offensive production, a major improvement on defense is perhaps the most significant difference in this season's results. The Owls allowed nearly 32 points and 424 total yards per game last year, both marks ranking No. 11 in the conference. They improved to an average of 22.3 points allowed and held four opponents to single-figures.

Glenn Spencer, the interim coach for the Boca Raton Bowl, appears to have had a major impact. The former longtime Oklahoma State defensive coordinator saw immediate strides when his unit dominated the spring game and forced six turnovers. Spencer received strong support among players to receive the permanent head coaching position. The interim coach told the media he has been in discussions with new FAU coach Willie Taggart about remaining the team's defensive coordinator.

