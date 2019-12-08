2019 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff selection show

The wild process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long on Sunday as 78 of the 130 FBS teams fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams and continues with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games at 3 p.m. ET before culminating late in the afternoon once every one of the bowl games is announced. Of course, there will be plenty off leaks and rumors throughout the day, which is exactly why we are here to help sort through everything.

LSU jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the CFP with Clemson and Oklahoma rounding out the four-team field in that order. LSU is making its first CFP appearance, while Clemson is in its fifth straight playoff. Ohio State is in the field for the third time, while Oklahoma is in its fourth playoff, third straight. Let's take a look at the CFP matchups.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolds, all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 20. For now, check out Jerry Palm's bowl projections, which will also be updated live with official announcements as they are made during the day.

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28 Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State

2019 Bowl Games: Live updates

If you are unable to view the live updates below or wish to refresh the page, please click here.

Thanks for joining us.