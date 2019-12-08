2019 Bowl Games: Live announcements, schedule, College Football Playoff selection show
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2019-20 slate; we'll cover every minute and decision
The wild process of college football bowl game selections goes down all day long on Sunday as 78 of the 130 FBS teams fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams and continues with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games at 3 p.m. ET before culminating late in the afternoon once every one of the bowl games is announced. Of course, there will be plenty off leaks and rumors throughout the day, which is exactly why we are here to help sort through everything.
LSU jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the CFP with Clemson and Oklahoma rounding out the four-team field in that order. LSU is making its first CFP appearance, while Clemson is in its fifth straight playoff. Ohio State is in the field for the third time, while Oklahoma is in its fourth playoff, third straight. Let's take a look at the CFP matchups.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolds, all the way through the first set of games on Dec. 20. For now, check out Jerry Palm's bowl projections, which will also be updated live with official announcements as they are made during the day.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Matchup
|Prediction
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU
Dec. 28
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State
2019 Bowl Games: Live updates
If you are unable to view the live updates below or wish to refresh the page, please click here.
Thanks for joining us.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oregon moves to No. 6 in Coaches Poll
The top three teams in the country remain the same in the weekly Coaches Poll
-
Wisky, Utah fall hard in AP poll
The Badgers and Utes have had great seasons, but losses in conference title games hurt their...
-
LSU, Clemson favorites in semifinals
Both Tigers open as favorites following the playoff field's announcement
-
CFP: LSU, Ohio St., Clemson, OU are in
The four-team field that will compete for the 2019-20 national championship has officially...
-
Bowl projections: Gators, Penn St in NY6
Jerry Palm breaks down the CFP and every bowl with his final projections
-
How to watch the CFP selection show
The CFP Selection Committee will have a tough decision to make in terms of the No. 1 team in...
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game