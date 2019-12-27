2019 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, kickoff times for NCAA bowl games

The college football bowl schedule has been set for the complete 2019-20 slate; check out all the games

The wild process of college football bowl game selections is now in the books as 78 of the 130 FBS teams have been chosen to fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams and continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games. After that, every bowl game trickled in until every spot was filled.

LSU jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the CFP with Clemson and Oklahoma rounding out the four-team field in that order. LSU is making its first CFP appearance, while Clemson is in its fifth straight playoff. Ohio State is in the field for the third time, while Oklahoma is in its fourth playoff, third straight.

Check out the complete CFP field along with the New Year's Six bowl games and the rest of the bowl games. Alabama vs. Michigan is the top non-major bowl game as the powerhouse matchup will take place in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

College Football Playoff

Date / Time (ET) Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction

Jan. 13

National Championship
New Orleans

Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl
Atlanta

Semifinal

(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU

Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

Semifinal

(3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans

SEC vs. Big 12

(5) Georgia vs. (7) Baylor

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

(8) Wisconsin vs. (6) Oregon

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND

(24) Virginia vs. (9) Florida

Dec. 28

Cotton
Arlington, Tex.

At-large vs. At-large

(17) Memphis vs. (10) Penn State

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 6 Lending Tree Bowl
Mobile, Ala. 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)
Jan. 4 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas 		11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Southern Miss
Jan. 3 Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Nevada vs. Ohio
Jan. 2 Gator
Jacksonville, Fla. 		7 p.m. (ESPN) Tennessee vs. Indiana
Jan. 2 Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala. 		3 p.m. (ESPN) Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Jan. 1 Outback
Tampa, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ESPN) Minnesota vs. Auburn
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla. 		1 p.m. (ABC) Michigan vs. Alabama
Dec. 31 Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. 		4:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Dec. 31 Liberty
Memphis, Tenn. 		3:45 p.m. (ESPN) Kansas State vs. Navy
Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger Sun
El Paso, Texas 		2 p.m. (CBS) Arizona State vs. Florida State
Dec. 31 Belk
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
Dec. 31 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Utah vs. Texas
Dec. 30 Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif. 		4 p.m. (FOX)
 Illinois vs. Cal
Dec. 30 Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Dec. 30 First Responder
Dallas 		12:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky
Dec. 28 Camping World
Orlando, Fla. 		Noon (ABC) Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Dec. 27 Cheez-It
Phoenix 		10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Washington State vs. Air Force
Dec. 27 Holiday
San Diego 		8 p.m. (FS1) USC vs. Iowa
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston 		6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 27 Pinstripe
New York 		3:20 p.m. (ESPN) Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 27 Military
Annapolis, Md. 		Noon (ESPN) North Carolina vs. Temple
Dec. 26 Quick Lane
Detroit 		8 p.m. (ESPN) Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan
Dec. 26 Independence
Shreveport, La. 		4 p.m. (ESPN) Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 24 Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii 		8 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. Hawaii
Dec. 23 Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Marshall vs. UCF
Dec. 21 New Orleans
New Orleans 		9 p.m. (ESPN) UAB vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 21 Las Vegas
Las Vegas 		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Washington vs. Boise State 
Dec. 21 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN) FIU vs. Arkansas State
Dec. 21 Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		3:30 p.m. (ABC) FAU vs. SMU
Dec. 21 Cure
Orlando, Fla. 		2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
Dec. 21 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M. 		2 p.m. (ESPN) Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
Dec. 20 Frisco
Frisco, Texas 		7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Utah State vs. Kent State
Dec. 20 Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas 		2 p.m. (ESPN) Charlotte vs. Buffalo

2019 Bowl Games updates

