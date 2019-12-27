2019 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, kickoff times for NCAA bowl games
The wild process of college football bowl game selections is now in the books as 78 of the 130 FBS teams have been chosen to fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams and continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games. After that, every bowl game trickled in until every spot was filled.
LSU jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the CFP with Clemson and Oklahoma rounding out the four-team field in that order. LSU is making its first CFP appearance, while Clemson is in its fifth straight playoff. Ohio State is in the field for the third time, while Oklahoma is in its fourth playoff, third straight.
Check out the complete CFP field along with the New Year's Six bowl games and the rest of the bowl games. Alabama vs. Michigan is the top non-major bowl game as the powerhouse matchup will take place in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.
College Football Playoff
Jan. 13
National Championship
|Title game
| Semifinal winners
Dec. 28, 4 p.m.
Peach Bowl
|Semifinal
(4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU
Dec. 28, 8 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl
|Semifinal
(3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State
New Year's Six bowl games
Jan. 1
Sugar
SEC vs. Big 12
| (5) Georgia vs. (7) Baylor
Jan. 1
Rose
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|(8) Wisconsin vs. (6) Oregon
Dec. 30
Orange
ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND
|(24) Virginia vs. (9) Florida
Dec. 28
Cotton
At-large vs. At-large
|(17) Memphis vs. (10) Penn State
Other bowl games
|Jan. 6
| Lending Tree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)
|Jan. 4
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Tulane vs. Southern Miss
|Jan. 3
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Nevada vs. Ohio
|Jan. 2
| Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tennessee vs. Indiana
|Jan. 2
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Boston College vs. Cincinnati
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota vs. Auburn
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Michigan vs. Alabama
|Dec. 31
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Wyoming vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Kansas State vs. Navy
|Dec. 31
| Tony the Tiger Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Arizona State vs. Florida State
|Dec. 31
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
|Dec. 31
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Utah vs. Texas
|Dec. 30
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
| 4 p.m. (FOX)
|Illinois vs. Cal
|Dec. 30
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisville vs. Mississippi State
|Dec. 30
| First Responder
Dallas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
|Dec. 27
| Cheez-It
Phoenix
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Washington State vs. Air Force
|Dec. 27
| Holiday
San Diego
|8 p.m. (FS1)
|USC vs. Iowa
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
New York
|3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
|Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
|Dec. 27
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|North Carolina vs. Temple
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan
|Dec. 26
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Miami (FL) vs. Louisiana Tech
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|BYU vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Marshall vs. UCF
|Dec. 21
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|UAB vs. Appalachian State
|Dec. 21
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Washington vs. Boise State
|Dec. 21
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|FIU vs. Arkansas State
|Dec. 21
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|FAU vs. SMU
|Dec. 21
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Georgia Southern vs. Liberty
|Dec. 21
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Utah State vs. Kent State
|Dec. 20
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Charlotte vs. Buffalo
2019 Bowl Games updates
