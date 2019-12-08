2019 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, NCAA bowl kickoff times

The wild process of college football bowl game selections is now in the books as 78 of the 130 FBS teams have been chosen to fill slots in 39 postseason contests. It all started with the announcement of the four College Football Playoff teams and continued with the release of the final CFP Rankings and rest of the New Year's Six games. After that, every bowl game trickled in until every spot was filled.

LSU jumped Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the CFP with Clemson and Oklahoma rounding out the four-team field in that order. LSU is making its first CFP appearance, while Clemson is in its fifth straight playoff. Ohio State is in the field for the third time, while Oklahoma is in its fourth playoff, third straight.

Check out the complete CFP field along with the New Year's Six bowl games and the rest of the bowl games. Alabama vs. Michigan is the top non-major bowl game as the powerhouse matchup will take place in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. CBS Sports was be with you the entire day updating this page with every new bowl game announcement as the process unfolded.

College Football Playoff

Date / Time (ET) Game / Loc. Matchup Prediction Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans Title game Semifinal winners

Dec. 28, 4 p.m. Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU Dec. 28, 8 p.m. Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs. Big 12 (5) Georgia vs. (7) Baylor

Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. Big Ten vs. Pac-12 (8) Wisconsin vs. (6) Oregon Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. ACC vs. SEC/B1G/ND (24) Virginia vs. (9) Florida Dec. 28 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. At-large vs. At-large (17) Memphis vs. (10) Penn State

Other bowl games

2019 Bowl Games updates

