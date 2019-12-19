2019 Camellia Bowl odds, line: Arkansas State vs. FIU picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

The Florida International Panthers face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday in the 2019 Camellia Bowl. The Panthers of Conference USA went 6-6 in the regular season and will play in their third consecutive bowl game under coach Butch Davis, the fifth in program history. The Red Wolves went 7-5 in the Sun Belt and are playing in their ninth consecutive bowl game. Both teams rely on athleticism and big plays, but Arkansas State has a potent passing game, while FIU strives for a balanced attack backed up by a talented defense. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The Red Wolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. FIU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5.

FIU vs. Arkansas State spread: Red Wolves -2.5

FIU vs. Arkansas State over-under: 62.5 points

FIU vs. Arkansas State money line: Red Wolves -138, Golden Panthers +116

ARK: WR Omar Bayless has 94 receiving yards in 10 of 12 games.

FIU: QB James Morgan has thrown one interception in the past eight games.

The model knows the favorite has covered the spread in the last four meetings between the former Sun Belt foes, and the Red Wolves will give FIU problems with their passing attack. Receiver Omar Bayless, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, and freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher have been a strong combination. Hatcher has thrown for 2,553 yards and 23 TDs, with 84 completions to Bayless. The senior averages 17.5 yards per catch and ranks second in FBS in yards (1,473) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Arkansas State is 7-5 against the spread after a loss and comes off a 34-30 setback to South Alabama to end the regular season. The defense allows yardage but is opportunistic, intercepting 10 passes and scoring three touchdowns. The Red Wolves have 25 sacks, led by end William Bradley-King's 8.5.

The Red Wolves rack up big plays, but that doesn't mean they will cover the FIU vs. Arkansas State spread on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl 2019.

The Panthers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an ATS win, and they came within a field goal as 10-point underdogs in a 30-27 loss to Marshall to end the regular season. They boast a strong pass defense that has picked off 11 passes and allows just 178.5 yards per game through the air (sixth in FBS). Stantley Thomas-Oliver is a shutdown cornerback with seven passes defended and an interception despite teams largely avoiding his side of the field.

FIU has an experienced offense led by senior quarterback James Morgan, who has thrown for 2,248 yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Seniors Anthony Jones (802 yards) and Napoleon Maxwell (609) carry the running load, and three receivers have topped 450 yards.

