2019 Camellia Bowl odds, line: Arkansas State vs. FIU picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 run

The Panthers will try to win a second straight bowl game to close the season on a high note when FIU faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday in the 2019 Camellia Bowl. The Panthers had a bit of a letdown with a 30-27 overtime loss against Marshall to finish the regular season, a week after a huge victory against Miami (Fla.). FIU beat Toledo 35-32 in last year's Bahamas Bowl, and the team is loaded with experience and built around athletic, opportunistic players. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The Red Wolves are one-point favorites in the latest FIU vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5.

FIU vs. Arkansas State spread: Red Wolves -1

FIU vs. Arkansas State over-under: 60.5 points

FIU vs. Arkansas State money line: Red Wolves -115, Golden Panthers -106

ARK: WR Omar Bayless has 94 receiving yards in 10 of 12 games.

FIU: QB James Morgan has thrown one interception in the past eight games.

The model knows the favorite has covered the spread in the last four meetings between the former Sun Belt foes, and the Red Wolves will give FIU problems with their passing attack. Bayless, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, and freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher have been a strong combination. Hatcher has thrown for 2,553 yards and 23 TDs, with 84 completions to Bayless. The senior averages 17.5 yards per catch and ranks second in FBS in yards (1,473) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Arkansas State is 7-5 against the spread after a loss and comes off a 34-30 setback to South Alabama to end the regular season. The defense allows yardage but is opportunistic, intercepting 10 passes and scoring three touchdowns. The Red Wolves have 25 sacks, led by end William Bradley-King's 8.5.

The Red Wolves rack up big plays, but that doesn't mean they will cover the FIU vs. Arkansas State spread on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl 2019.

The Panthers are 17-11-1 against the spread as an underdog under Butch Davis, and Morgan protects the ball, throwing 18 TDs against three interceptions, and he has been sacked just 12 times. He has three receivers with more than 450 yards. Tony Gaiter and Shemar Thornton have combined for 97 receptions and nine touchdowns, and both average more than 12 yards per catch. Austin Maloney averages 20 yards, with 461 yards on 23 catches.

The defense has been tough on quarterbacks, with the Panthers intercepting 11 passes and allowing just 178.5 passing yards per game (sixth in FBS). Safety Rishard Dames has picked off three, while twin brother Richard Dames has defended five passes and lockdown corner Stantley Thomas-Oliver has broken up seven. The unit also is strong at linebacker, with Sage Lewis racking up 80 tackles and three interceptions and Jamal Gates posting a team-high 83 tackles.

