2019 Camellia Bowl odds, line: Arkansas State vs. FIU picks, predictions from proven simulation on 8-2 run

The Red Wolves will put their prolific passing game to the test when Arkansas State faces the FIU Panthers in the 2019 Camellia Bowl on Saturday. The Red Wolves boast one of the nation's top receivers in Sun Belt Player of the year Omar Bayless, and conference Freshman of the Year Layne Hatcher leads an offense that averages 305.3 yards per game through the air. The Panthers counter with the nation's sixth-best passing defense, allowing just 178.5 yards.

Both teams rely on opportunistic defenses and make big plays on special teams. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The Red Wolves are one-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Florida International odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any FIU vs. Arkansas State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

FIU vs. Arkansas State spread: Red Wolves -1

FIU vs. Arkansas State over-under: 60.5 points

FIU vs. Arkansas State money line: Red Wolves -115, Golden Panthers -106

ARK: WR Omar Bayless has 94 receiving yards in 10 of 12 games.

FIU: QB James Morgan has thrown one interception in the past eight games.

The Red Wolves are 5-3 against the spread over the last two years coming off a loss, and they fell to South Alabama 34-30 in their last game. Bayless is second in the nation with 1,473 receiving yards and also is No. 2 with 16 receiving TDs. He also has two of Arkansas State's four blocked kicks. Hatcher has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,553 yards and 23 TDs. He also can count on Kirk Merritt, who has 64 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

The favorite has covered the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and Merritt also leads a kick return unit that averages 22.3 yards. He has returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Arkansas State, which also has scored three defensive touchdowns. B.J. Edmonds is 13th in the nation with a 10.8 punt return average and also has two interceptions. Fellow cornerback Jeremy Smith also has two, returning one for a TD, while William Bradley-King has a team-high 8.5 sacks.

The Red Wolves rack up big plays, but that doesn't mean they will cover the FIU vs. Arkansas State spread on Saturday in the Camellia Bowl 2019.

The Panthers are 17-11-1 against the spread as an underdog under Butch Davis, and Morgan protects the ball, throwing 18 TDs against three interceptions, and he has been sacked just 12 times. He has three receivers with more than 450 yards. Tony Gaiter and Shemar Thornton have combined for 97 receptions and nine touchdowns, and both average more than 12 yards per catch. Austin Maloney averages 20 yards, with 461 yards on 23 catches.

The defense has been tough on quarterbacks, with the Panthers intercepting 11 passes and allowing just 178.5 passing yards per game (sixth in FBS). Safety Rishard Dames has picked off three, while twin brother Richard Dames has defended five passes and lockdown corner Stantley Thomas-Oliver has broken up seven. The unit also is strong at linebacker, with Sage Lewis racking up 80 tackles and three interceptions and Jamal Gates posting a team-high 83 tackles.

