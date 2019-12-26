2019 Camping World Bowl odds, line: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in the 2019 Camping World Bowl In Orlando. The Irish are looking for their sixth win a row and run a balanced offense led by quarterback Ian Book that averages 429.4 yards and 37.1 points per game. Iowa State boasts one of the nation's top-10 passing attacks and seeks a win to make it a third straight 8-5 season under coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones offense averages 458.7 yards and 34.1 points per game, led by sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Camping World Stadium. The Fighting Irish are a 3.5-point favorite in the Notre Dame vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Iowa State. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Iowa State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread: Fighting Irish -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State over-under: 54.5

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State money line: Fighting Irish -173, Cyclones +148

ND: 8-4 against the spread this season

ISU: 19-7 against the spread in last 26 games following a straight-up loss

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in their last four games and Book runs a unit that can get it done through the air or on the ground. The junior has thrown for 2,787 yards and 33 touchdowns and has rushed for another 516 yards. Junior running back Tony Jones Jr. is the workhorse, rushing for 722 yards and averaging 5.4 per carry.

The Irish are 7-2 against the spread after a victory this season and beat Stanford to close the regular season. The defense is third in the nation against the pass, allowing 163.7 yards per game, and the unit has scored four touchdowns.

The Irish might have more notable talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread in the Camping World Bowl 2019.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in three of their four games after a loss this season, and they were beaten 27-17 by Kansas State in their last outing. Purdy runs an offense that averages 318.3 passing yards per game, and the sophomore has passed for 3,760 yards (fourth in FBS) and 27 touchdowns. Deshaunte Jones has been the main target with 72 catches for 832 yards.

Iowa State is 12-5 against the spread against ranked teams in four years under Campbell, and a defense that allows 25.3 points per game is led by linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and safety Lawrence White. Spears has a team-high 85 tackles and 2.5 sacks, while White is No. 2 in tackles with 82 and has two interceptions. Linebackers Mike Rose and O'Rien Vance have combined for 130 tackles and get pressure on the quarterback with a combined nine sacks.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame spread to back on Saturday, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.