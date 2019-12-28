2019 Camping World Bowl odds, line: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The Cyclones will look for a signature win to gain momentum for next season when Iowa State faces the 14th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. Iowa State is 7-5 and lost three of its last five games, but one of the victories was against then-No. 19 Texas and one of the losses was by a point to playoff-bound Oklahoma. Sophomore phenom Brock Purdy runs Iowa State's offense and has become one of the nation's top quarterbacks. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Fighting Irish are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is 54, off a field goal from where the total opened. Before making any Iowa State vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Iowa State. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the pick. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Iowa State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread: Fighting Irish -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State over-under: 54

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State money line: Fighting Irish -173, Cyclones +148

ND: 8-4 against the spread this season

ISU: 19-7 against the spread in last 26 games following a straight-up loss

The model knows the Irish have covered the spread in seven of 10 games this season as a favorite and the offense has playmakers at all positions. Book has thrown for 2,787 yards and 33 touchdowns, while receiver Chase Claypool has caught 12 of those TD passes. The senior has 59 catches for 891 yards, while Chris Finke has 410 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions. Book also can look to tight end Cole Kmet, who is second on the team with 41 catches for 482 yards and six TDs.

Pass defense will be key for Notre Dame, which covered the spread in eight of 12 games this season. The Irish allow 325.8 yards per game and just 163.7 through the air. Freshman cornerback Kyle Hamilton has four of the team's nine interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. The unit has scored four TDs, with Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Khalid Kareem each returning a fumble for a score. Kareem also shares the team lead in sacks (5.5) with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Irish might have more notable talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Iowa State spread in the Camping World Bowl 2019.

The Cyclones are 19-8 against the spread as an underdog in coach Matt Campbell's four seasons, and Purdy runs the ninth-best passing offense in the nation, amassing 318.3 yards per game. The sophomore has completed 66.3 percent of his passes and is fourth in the nation with 3,760 yards. Deshaunte Jones is the top target with 72 catches, and tight end Charlie Kolar is a reliable option, hauling in 48 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Breece Hall provides the balance, rushing for 842 yards and nine touchdowns.

Iowa State has covered the spread in 12 of 17 games against ranked teams under Campbell and the defense has forced 13 turnovers and recorded 27 sacks. The Cyclones have a stable of solid linebackers, with Marcel Spears the team's leading tackler with 85, O'Rien Vance leading the team with 6.5 sacks, Matt Rose posting 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception and backup Jake Hummel returning an interception for a touchdown.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. Notre Dame spread to back on Saturday, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.