2019 Camping World Bowl score: Tony Jones leads Notre Dame to rout of Iowa State
The Irish controlled the game from start to finish in Orlando
No. 15 Notre Dame trounced Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl thanks in large part to running back Tony Jones Jr. powering his way through the Cyclones defense. Jones rushed for 135 yards and a score, but it was one run in particular that summarized the entire game.
By my estimation, that's an 18-yard stiff-arm from Jones on Iowa State's Tayvonn Kyle, who now has to go home and face his friends and family after that happened to him on national television.
Jones' 84-yard touchdown run was both the longest rush by a Notre Dame player in a bowl game as well as the longest rush in Camping World Bowl history.
It was just that kind of day for Notre Dame, as the Irish out-gained the Iowa State offense 455 yards to 272. The Cyclones couldn't get out of their own way. After forcing a Notre Dame punt on the first possession of the game, Iowa State fumbled the ensuing punt return. After a Notre Dame field goal, the next Iowa State possession ended in another fumble. That one led to an Irish touchdown and a 10-0 lead, and those 10 points turned out to be all the Irish would need.
Notre Dame finishes the season with an 11-2 mark, while Iowa State finishes at 7-6.
