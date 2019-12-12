2019 CBS Sports college football awards: LSU, Ohio State combine to take all three honors

The 2019 college football season is in the books, and with only bowl games remaining, it's time to hand out some year-end awards. There were some old standbys this season -- Ohio State and Clemson going wire-to-wire undefeated, for example -- but also plenty of twists and turns. And that is exactly what is represented here as one team came extremely close to sweeping our year-end awards entirely.

LSU would have taken all three of our awards had it not been for Ohio State, the team it battled the entire second half of the year for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff, sneaking in to take one of the three honors. Whether the Tigers and Buckeyes get an opportunity to battle in the CFP remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that both had tremendous seasons and have representatives well-deserving of being honored.

Graphic by Michael Meredith

Ed Orgeron was crying. It happened at midfield following the Nov. 9 upset at Alabama as LSU's coach was surrounded by his family. Coach O's weren't the only tears being shed that night. His wife, Kelly, was a bit weepy, too. This was not only a seminal moment in his coaching career, it was a turning point in his life.

It was reminiscent of a scene six years earlier when the USC players he was coaching were crying for him. Steve Sarkisian had just been named coach over Orgeron, who had guided the Trojans to a 6-2 record as the interim coach. "Everything happens for a reason," said Orgeron, the 2019 CBS Sports national coach of the year, of his turn with the Trojans.

This year happened almost out of nowhere. Orgeron had been OK in his first full season in 2018, going 9-4 at LSU. That brought his full-time head-coaching record to 19-29. In the offseason, Orgeron made the bold decision to switch to the spread and hire the Saints' 29-year-old assistant (Joe Brady) to install the offense.

It led to one of the biggest turnarounds in LSU history. Quarterback Joe Burrow set the school passing record in the second game of the season at Texas. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire became a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. Randy Moss' son (Thad) became a weapon.

Not bad for an old defensive line coach. Orgeron -- a recruiting superstar -- was wise enough to stand back and let it all happen.

Whatever happens in the playoff, it doesn't look like LSU will slow down anytime soon. In fact, after an uneven start as a head coach, it seems like Orgeron was meant to be right here, right now. "It looks like it," Orgeron said, "and it feels good."

Graphic by Michael Meredith

In this offensive age, Chase Young struck blows against the empire. And quarterbacks, running backs and offensive linemen.

In being named the 2019 CBS Sports Player of the Year, Ohio State's junior defensive end proved himself as the most dominating defensive force in at least 10 years. The last defender to impact almost every play was Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh.

Young might be better.

With 16.5 sacks, he leads the country despite missing two games due to an NCAA suspension. He did it despite not registering a sack in the final two games of the season vs. Michigan and Wisconsin; the Big Ten foes schemed against him.

Young didn't have to tackle the quarterback to have an impact. Scouts love his get off, the first step that gets him into the backfield as soon as the ball is snapped. Teams had to account for him as Young prowled up and down the line deciding where to set up like a predator. Fitting because his angular stature (6-foot-5, 264 pounds) and dreads have earned him the nickname "The Predator."

Young got his chance to start in Game 4 of the 2018 season after Nick Bosa was injured. Since that point, he has played 20 games and recorded 32.5 tackles for loss. His 29.5 career sacks set the Ohio State record.

Young won't win the Heisman Trophy, but his inclusion as a finalist -- along with his honor here -- shows that offenses can be slowed in this high-scoring age. It just takes a predator.

Graphic by Michael Meredith

Derek Stingley Jr. announced himself during last season's Fiesta Bowl practices. Stingley, a five-star cornerback, had decided to join LSU early even though he couldn't play in the bowl game, also rendering himself ineligible for high school all-star games. "He looked like the best guy we got," said defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at the time.

The kid they used to call "Little Sting" was even better when he hit the field as a college player. The No. 1 recruit in the country is No. 1 in another category as the 2019 CBS Sports Freshman of the Year.

The grandson of NFL receiver Darryl Stingley ended the regular season as the highest-graded Power Five cornerback in the country, per Pro Football Focus. Sixty-nine times he was targeted. Opposing receivers caught only 29 of those passes. Quarterbacks completed only 42 percent of their tries against him.

That's including the Alabama game when Stingley admittedly had a tough day allowing five catches for 211 yards. He rebounded, allowing only four catches for 26 yards in the final three games before the SEC Championship Game. As for those quarterbacks that tested him all season? Stingley grabbed six interceptions as penance for them trying.

Cover corners are rare. Five-star freshmen starting is even rarer. Becoming a star in that first season -- especially in an exposed position like cornerback -- is almost unheard of these days. Unless you're Stingley.