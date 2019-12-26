2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, line: Air Force vs. Washington State picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

It will be a battle of defenses when the 24th-ranked Air Force Falcons face the Washington State Cougars on Friday in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Cougars have the nation's top passing offense, while the Falcons run the triple-option to perfection, ranking third in FBS in rushing. Washington State started this season with promise, ranking in the top 25 while winning its first three games, but lost five of its next six and comes in at 6-6. Air Force is 10-2, with its only losses to current top 25 teams Boise State and Navy. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.

Air Force vs. Washington State spread: Falcons -2.5

Air Force vs. Washington State over-under: 69

Air Force vs. Washington State money line: Falcons -136, Cougars +114

AF: QB Donald Hammond has 448 yards passing and five TDs over the past two games.

WSU: QB Anthony Gordon has topped 400 passing yards eight times this season.

The model knows the Falcons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after allowing fewer than 170 yards passing in their previous game. They allowed 111 in a 20-6 win against Wyoming to end the regular season, but face a taller task this time. Safety Jeremy Fejedelem has two interceptions, while cornerback Zane Lewis returned his only pick 99 yards for a touchdown. Linebackers Demonte Meeks (97 tackles) and Kyle Johnson (76) are the stoppers of the unit.

Air Force is 6-4 against the spread as a favorite this season, and all four primary ball carriers average at least 4.6 yards per carry. Tailback Kadin Remsberg leads the ground attack with 872 yards, with fullbacks Timothy Jackson (745 yards) and Taven Birdow (731) also carrying their weight. The three have a combined 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Donald Hammond has rushed for 11 and has added 491 yards.

The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on grass and the passing game is prolific behind quarterback Anthony Gordon. The senior has thrown for 5,228 yards (513 more than Heisman winner Joe Burrow) and 45 touchdowns this season. Seven Cougars have more than 500 receiving yards, led by Brandon Arconado (942) and Easop Winston (927). Running back Max Borghi also has had a profound impact, rushing for 790 yards and catching 81 passes for another 566.

Linebacker Jahad Woods sets the tone on defense for Washington State, which is 6-4 against the spread coming off a loss since 2017. The Cougars lost the Apple Cup 31-13 to close out the season, but Woods had 10 tackles in that contest. The junior has a team-high 121 tackles, which is 10th in the nation, and he also has three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

